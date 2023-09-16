VINELAND — A week after a suicide inside Inspira Medical Center Vineland, a local health union is renewing calls for stronger safety protocols for the hospital’s staff.

“This incident highlights the need for better violence prevention programs in our hospitals,” said Debbie White, president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5131, which represents about 1,500 Inspira employees across the company’s properties.

About 500 to 600 of the union’s employees work at Inspira’s Vineland hospital, White said.

Police are investigating how 57-year-old Michael Romanik Jr., a retired Millville police officer, armed himself inside the hospital before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound last Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a possible active shooter after 8 a.m., police Lt. Kevin Vai said Wednesday. Police did not engage Romanik before he sustained his fatal wound, Vai said, adding the former police officer did not threaten others beforehand.

However, the matter could have been more grave, White said.

“When we see a situation like this, there’s no way we can call that a safe (working) environment, so what we have to do is challenge the fact that this environment wasn’t safe, and we need to review it, and we need to figure what went wrong and how to make things better,” White said.

Since the weekend emergency, Inspira has offered free, confidential counseling to employees.

Vineland hospital patient who died by suicide was former Millville police officer: Report A Vineland hospital lockdown last week was caused by a patient who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

“We wish to reiterate that every effort to protect our patients and staff is an abiding, constant priority,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. “We are grateful for the rapid and compassionate response of our nursing staff, other critical responders, and a coordinated effort to maintain care for patients during a tragic event.”

Romanik left the force in 2010, according to state pension records. Millville police have not returned requests for comment.

The incident incited a hospital-wide lockdown until police deemed the scene safe.

Romanik entered the hospital several days before for medical care prior to his suicide, Vai said. How he obtained the gun remains under investigation.

Vai could not say in which section of the hospital the suicide happened. Inspira administrators on Saturday said the incident was isolated within the hospital. No one else was injured.

White said the union intends to challenge current safety practices through a grievance against Inspira. Union leaders hope the move could reignite discussions about improving safety, White said.

In the last bargaining agreement, Inspira did not agree to implement requests by the union to install on-site metal detectors, White said.

The union also represents workers at Camden’s Cooper University Medical Center, which has those devices on hand, White said.

Vineland police investigating lockdown at Inspira Medical Center Vineland police are investigating what they called an isolated incident at Inspira Medical Center that caused the hospital to go into lockdown Saturday.

Violence in health care settings has been studied progressively more since the early 2000s, White said.

Between 2002 and 2013, 21% of registered nurses and nursing students reported being physically assaulted on the job, according to a study by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. About 12% of emergency department nurses experience physical violence, the study said.

OSHA defines workplace violence as any “act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation or other threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site.”

In 2010, Bureau of Labor Statistics data found health care and social assistance workers were the victims of about 11,370 assaults, a more than 13% increase over the number of those encounters reported in 2009.

White fears suicide and other forms of workplace violence could spawn an exodus of health care workers at a time when they’re desperately needed.

“Hospitals can choose to get metal detectors,” White said. “They (Inspira) are choosing not to at this point in time. Why are they not choosing to? I can’t answer for them.”