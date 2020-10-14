Inspira to host virtual event on remote learning, mental health during COVID-19

Inspira Medical Center Vineland will host a virtual event next week to address mental health challenges faced by families through remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, “How to Navigate the New Normal: Afterschool Session for Families,” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, according to a news release from the hospital. It will offer tips and resources for stress management, self-care, remote learning and more.
Inspira Health President and CEO Amy B. Mansue will be joined by behavioral health therapists to discuss strategies and insights to help families navigate remote learning, officials said.
Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A session and can register to join at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_piFRl9FaT5mlGVXHPElfsw.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
