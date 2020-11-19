Inspira opens OB/GYN office in Vineland

VINELAND — Inspira Medical Group on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new OB/GYN office on Chestnut Avenue.
The facility will offer maternity care, clinical breast exams, pap smears and more. According to a news release from Inspira, it also will feature technology that will display educational materials on in-room televisions and photo identification of staff members as they enter the room.
"Inspira is committed to providing high-quality health services that improve the lives of those we serve," said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. "Providing access to these highly skilled OB/GYNs will enhance the future health of women and their families."
Contact: 609-272-7210
