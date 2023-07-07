Inspira Health, which operates health care facilities and hospitals in South Jersey, is beginning a new violence intervention program it says will help address trauma brought on by violence.

The hospital-based intervention program announced Thursday was devised to enhance Inspira's clinical and behavioral health services for victims of gun violence, stabbings or other forms of blunt trauma, the health care company said in a news release.

The program will support families in Gloucester and Cumberland counties.

“The success of a hospital-based violence intervention program lies in its ability to reach victims when they need it most — in the immediate aftermath of a violent incident,” said David Moore, assistant vice president for behavioral health services at Inspira. “From crisis intervention and conflict mediation to victim compensation and mental health and substance use interventions, whole teams of professionals will work to ensure that victims receive the care and support they need to start their healing process.”

The program is funded as part of the New Jersey Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, which is in its fourth year. Inspira was the only new health system to get funding for the program through the state-based initiative.

Ten other New Jersey health systems participate in the New Jersey Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, Inspira said.

Inspira has partnered with Life Worth Living, Acenda Integrated Health, Interrupt the Violence, local public health departments and county victim-support programs for its new initiative. Patients seeking help following an encounter with violence will be referred to several of those organizations and other community groups, Inspira said.

“This collaboration is a great example of what we can do when we share our resources,” said John Fuqua, executive director of Life Worth Living. “Each role and discipline are vital in us finding success at a difficult time for our families and the community.”

Cumberland County is particularly subject to gun violence, state data show.

The county's 2016 violent crime rate of 548.4 per 100,000 is 40% higher than the New Jersey average and 140% higher than the U.S. average, Inspira said, citing New Jersey State Health Assessment data.

The county also has a high domestic violence rate. The 2016 rate was 1,717 per 100,000, more than two times the state average and four times the national average.

Inspira was also awarded federal funds in March to address violence affecting youth.