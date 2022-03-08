Inspira Medical Centers Vineland and Elmer win 2022 Women’s Choice Awards

Inspira Medical Centers in Vineland and Elmer have been recognized by the Women’s Choice Awards for their extraordinary performance in the areas of orthopedics and mammography.

The awards identify the best health care facilities, brands and companies based on criteria including relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations.

“We are honored to receive these awards that recognize our staffs’ commitment to both quality care and an exceptional patient experience,” said Elizabeth Sheridan, chief administrative officer for Inspira. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has remained focused on providing safe high-quality health care with compassion, empathy and kindness. It’s a privilege to serve our patients as we partner with them to build healthier communities.”

Inspira’s Women’s Imaging Center in Vineland earned the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Center for the second year in a row.

To earn an award, a mammogram imaging center must be recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and be accredited for mammograms, distinctions the Imaging Center in Vineland has received for more than a decade.

Inspira Elmer, in Salem County, was named the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s best hospital for orthopedics, signifying it is in the top 7% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedic services. This is the fourth consecutive year it has been recognized for orthopedic care, according to the release.

