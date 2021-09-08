Inspira Medical Center honors healthcare workers with sculpture

VINELAND — Inspira Medical Center Vineland installed a sculpture outside of its facility on Tuesday to honor local health care workers, officials said Wednesday.

The blue steel heart, standing 11 feet tall and 12 feet wide, is part of Inspira's Blue Hearts for Heroes campaign, which was created to recognize front line workers bravery and commitment to fighting COVID-19.

“As our country continues to navigate one of the most daunting health care challenges, the staff at Inspira Health has remained vigilant and committed to providing the best care for their patients and the community,” Amy Mansue, president and chief executive officer of Inspira Health said in a statement. “This unique artwork is symbolic of Inspira’s ongoing Blue Hearts for Heroes campaign and comes at a pivotal moment as the region – and country – prepare for a potential surge in the ongoing COVID-19 battle.”

The Southern New Jersey Steel Co., of Vineland, donated and installed the 5,000 pound structure.

“Inspira Health is grateful for this generous donation from Southern New Jersey Steel, allowing us and the community to further express our gratitude and support to all of the caregivers and staff going above and beyond every day during the pandemic,” said Ron Rossi, Inspira Health Board Chairman. “This recognition is a reflection of all the staff at Inspira Health who continue to provide compassionate and safe care to the community and their patients.”

