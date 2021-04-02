 Skip to main content
Inspira conducts training exercises with new COVID-response equipment
On Friday, dozens of emergency medical response team members from Inspira gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville for the first training exercise with the equipment, which includes a special operations vehicle and corresponding Gator truck, a flatbed truck with eight lanes of a rapid deployment tent system, and an oxygen generation trailer.

MILLVILLE — Emergency medical personnel from Inspira will be more prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies after receiving $1.3 million in new equipment as part of a $6.5 million federal allocation to the New Jersey EMS Task Force.

“In terms of our COVID response efforts, Inspira has stood up a couple sites at our Mullica Hill location and also in Vineland,” said Brandon Bardowsky, vice president of facilities at Inspira Medical Center. “The equipment that we have here today, it obviously would give us the ability to set that up and mobilize that in a larger fashion, similar to the mega sites that have been set up around the state in terms both supporting inoculation efforts and potentially drive-thru testing, either apart or at the same time.”

The federal CARES Act funding is intended to improve capabilities statewide to address pandemic-related responses. Inspira Health is now a host agency for the task force, which was established by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“We are one of the few projects in the state that have received equipment to set up for a COVID response,” Bardowsky said.

The assets received by Inspira EMS will be made available for deployment with the task force by team members when requested.

Todd Rapczynski, advanced life support manager for Inspira EMS, said the equipment will be useful not only in the COVID-19 pandemic response but in other emergencies, disasters and special events.

Bardowsky said that for future pandemics, the equipment could be used to create a field hospital, especially the portable oxygen generation equipment.

“And really this equipment enables us to do this in a fast and rapid fashion. It is highly mobile,” he said.

Inspira paramedic Larry Sooy, along with paramedic supervisor Nick Franceschini, coordinated Friday’s training exercise.

“We don’t have anything like this in this area,” Sooy said. “The training here just gets us better equipped, better able to maintain what we do.”

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

