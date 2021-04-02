Inspira conducts training exercises with new COVID-response equipment

MILLVILLE — Emergency medical personnel from Inspira will be more prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies after receiving $1.3 million in new equipment as part of a $6.5 million federal allocation to the New Jersey EMS Task Force.

“In terms of our COVID response efforts, Inspira has stood up a couple sites at our Mullica Hill location and also in Vineland,” said Brandon Bardowsky, vice president of facilities at Inspira Medical Center. “The equipment that we have here today, it obviously would give us the ability to set that up and mobilize that in a larger fashion, similar to the mega sites that have been set up around the state in terms both supporting inoculation efforts and potentially drive-thru testing, either apart or at the same time.”

On Friday, dozens of emergency medical response team members from Inspira gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the first training exercise with the equipment, which includes a special operations vehicle and corresponding Gator truck, a flatbed truck with eight lanes of a rapid deployment tent system, and an oxygen generation trailer.