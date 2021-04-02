Inspira conducts training exercises with new COVID-response equipment

MILLVILLE — Emergency medical personnel from Inspira will be more prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies after receiving $1.3 million in new equipment as part of a $6.5 million federal allocation to the New Jersey EMS Task Force.
“In terms of our COVID response efforts, Inspira has stood up a couple sites at our Mullica Hill location and also in Vineland,” said Brandon Bardowsky, vice president of facilities at Inspira Medical Center. “The equipment that we have here today, it obviously would give us the ability to set that up and mobilize that in a larger fashion, similar to the mega sites that have been set up around the state in terms both supporting inoculation efforts and potentially drive-thru testing, either apart or at the same time.”
On Friday, dozens of emergency medical response team members from Inspira gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the first training exercise with the equipment, which includes a special operations vehicle and corresponding Gator truck, a flatbed truck with eight lanes of a rapid deployment tent system, and an oxygen generation trailer.
The federal CARES Act funding is intended to improve capabilities statewide to address pandemic-related responses. Inspira Health is now a host agency for the task force, which was established by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“We are one of the few projects in the state that have received equipment to set up for a COVID response,” Bardowsky said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An application has been filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permi…
The assets received by Inspira EMS will be made available for deployment with the task force by team members when requested.
Todd Rapczynski, advanced life support manager for Inspira EMS, said the equipment will be useful not only in the COVID-19 pandemic response but in other emergencies, disasters and special events.
Bardowsky said that for future pandemics, the equipment could be used to create a field hospital, especially the portable oxygen generation equipment.
“And really this equipment enables us to do this in a fast and rapid fashion. It is highly mobile,” he said.
Inspira paramedic Larry Sooy, along with paramedic supervisor Nick Franceschini, coordinated Friday’s training exercise.
“We don’t have anything like this in this area,” Sooy said. “The training here just gets us better equipped, better able to maintain what we do.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
040321_nws_inspira667.JPG
040321_nws_inspira668.JPG
040321_nws_inspira665.JPG
040321_nws_inspira666.JPG
040321_nws_inspira664.JPG
040321_nws_inspira662.JPG
040321_nws_inspira663.JPG
040321_nws_inspira661.JPG
040321_nws_inspira659.JPG
040321_nws_inspira660.JPG
040321_nws_inspira658.JPG
040321_nws_inspira656.JPG
040321_nws_inspira657.JPG
040321_nws_inspira655.JPG
040321_nws_inspira654.JPG
040321_nws_inspira653.JPG
040321_nws_inspira652.JPG
040321_nws_inspira651.JPG
040321_nws_inspira649.JPG
040321_nws_inspira650.JPG
040321_nws_inspira648.JPG
040321_nws_inspira647.JPG
040321_nws_inspira646.JPG
040321_nws_inspira645.JPG
040321_nws_inspira644.JPG
040321_nws_inspira642.JPG
040321_nws_inspira643.JPG
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.