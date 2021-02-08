Inmates at Cumberland County jail are suing over coronavirus outbreaks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The latest filing echoes months of allegations by inmates and corrections officers, who say the jail didn't implement widespread testing for the coronavirus until last fall, months after the pandemic took hold. At one point last December, correctional officers said as many as 60 inmates were infected, about 20% of the facility's population of less than 300.

"Our belief is that the jail has failed repeatedly to provide basic health services," said Jeffrey Pollock, an attorney representing the inmates. "This has been ongoing, and we do not believe there's been any substantial effort to mitigate this."

Local officials have asked the state to step in and last year called for former Warden Richard Smith to resign. New Jersey doesn't have day-to-day oversight of county jails, but is authorized to conduct inspections to ensure facilities are following health and safety guidelines.

Smith last year said the complaints were the work of disgruntled employees, and accused correctional officers of bringing the virus into the jail after attending parties without wearing masks. Smith left his position last month to take a job as the county Equal Employment Opportunity Director.