Inmate killed in Cumberland County state prison

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old inmate at Bayside State Prison was found dead inside his jail cell of suspected homicide on Nov. 21, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Martin Sanchez was found around 7:11 p.m. by authorities, who were notified about him being unresponsive and injured in his jail cell.
He appeared to have suffered blunt for trauma, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sanchez was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sanchez was serving a five-year, 514-day sentence for two counts of theft out of Essex County, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
Martin committed the offenses on Sept. 8, 2018, the website says.
He'd been jailed since July 28, 2021.
