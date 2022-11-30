 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate killed in Cumberland County state prison

  • 0
Bayside State Prison

Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township is among three facilities the state Corrections Ombudsperson’s Office says is in the most need of upgraded air conditioning.

 Press archives

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old inmate at Bayside State Prison was found dead inside his jail cell of suspected homicide on Nov. 21, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Martin Sanchez was found around 7:11 p.m. by authorities, who were notified about him being unresponsive and injured in his jail cell.

He appeared to have suffered blunt for trauma, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Sanchez was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

Sanchez was serving a five-year, 514-day sentence for two counts of theft out of Essex County, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

People are also reading…

Martin committed the offenses on Sept. 8, 2018, the website says.

He'd been jailed since July 28, 2021.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News