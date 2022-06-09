Inlet revitalization plan looks to improve housing, safety and local businesses

ATLANTIC CITY — The Inlet is a beautiful area surrounded by water, a grant consultant told residents at a neighborhood revitalization meeting, yet it struggles with poverty and crime and only 10% of its housing stock is owner occupied.

Now, the Inlet Community Development Corp., a nonprofit partnership of residents and Atlantic Cape Community College, has a revitalization plan that could earn up to $965,000 in state grants in its first year to improve the neighborhood, said the city's grant consultant, Jim Rutala.

The Inlet is a neighborhood full of landmarks, including Ocean Casino Resort, Gardner's Basin, the Uptown School Complex and the Jeffries Towers apartments. It is home to about 5,800 city residents.

Rutala presented the plan, developed over the past year by a committee working with the First Ward Civic Association, to about 100 residents Wednesday night at the Uptown School.

"Now is the time. Competition is coming from casino gaming in New York City," Rutala said. "If neighborhoods are strong, they can deal with it."

In April, New York state approved three new casino licenses expected to go to New York City facilities, and analysts expect them to take a big chunk of business from Atlantic City casinos.

The plan aims to improve safety and cleanliness, celebrate the area's history and culture, and encourage home ownership and development of small businesses.

Atlantic City neighborhood groups on a mission to increase home ownership ATLANTIC CITY — Not many people in this city own their own homes, and that’s an issue.

Rutala said the plan will be submitted in the next week or so, the state will begin its review process and, if approved, the group will apply for funds in September or October.

"By this time next year we should be in business, in a position to have funding and real things can happen," Rutala said.

Funds come from tax credits. Corporations in New Jersey can pay taxes to neighborhoods instead of the state, he said.

The Inlet is the fourth neighborhood to go through the process. The neighborhoods of Chelsea, Ducktown, and Midtown have already received funding, Rutala said.

"Last year for the first time, all three applied for funding working together. They brought in more than $2.5 million ... to implement their plans," he said.

The other three groups have started programs for housing rehabilitation and façade improvement, business support and helping first-time homebuyers with down payments.

They also have hired residents for cleanups, neighborhood patrols and reporting code enforcement violations, Rutala said.

Many residents at the meeting warned that efforts to increase home ownership must compete with investors who buy up homes for long- and short-term rentals.

"Owner-rented housing is high here," fourth-generation resident Tom Lamaine, a retired radio and television personality and weatherman, said of absentee owners. "It's increasing every day. They are not here. They don't care what the property looks like."

Residents also stressed the need to lower the crime rate.

"I was a veteran housing facilitator looking to build veterans' housing in the Inlet," said Susan Wilkinson. "We didn't get funding because the crime rate was too high."

She said she's seen a lot of plans, and "this is one of the best plans I have ever read."

The inlet is defined as Census tracts 19 and 25, an area from Virginia Avenue to Absecon Inlet between Pacific and Baltic avenues; from Pacific Avenue to the ocean between Connecticut Avenue and the Absecon Inlet; and Massachusetts Avenue to the Absecon inlet between Madison Avenue and Gardner's Basin, according to the group.

It's a great time to be working on the project, because of all the other developments in the Inlet recently. That includes the development of Showboat's planned water park and a new mini golf business on the Boardwalk, and the city spending $3 million on improvements at Gardner's Basin.

"There is a lot of different activity to build on," Rutala said.

To review the draft of the strategy or learn more about the project, visit atlantic.edu/inlet.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.