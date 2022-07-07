Injuries reported in Parkway crash in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday, State Police said.
Troopers responded to milepost 39.5 on the Parkway's northbound side in the township around 1:02 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota said.
A preliminary investigation determined that the car, a blue BMW, was northbound when it veered off the roadway before striking multiple trees and flipping over.
The occupants were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately available Thursday, Slota said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.