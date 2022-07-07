 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injuries reported in Parkway crash in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday, State Police said.

Troopers responded to milepost 39.5 on the Parkway's northbound side in the township around 1:02 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the car, a blue BMW, was northbound when it veered off the roadway before striking multiple trees and flipping over.

The occupants were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available Thursday, Slota said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

