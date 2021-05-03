Injuries in crash on Garden State Parkway south near Somers Point

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after a truck overturned on the Garden State Parkway southbound near Ocean Heights Avenue Monday morning, according to 511NJ.
The initial alert around 8 a.m. stated that there was an overturned truck and the right lane was blocked.
Major delays were reported around 9 a.m. south of Exit 36, but cleared as of 9:30 a.m.
Video from a parkway live feed shows the truck, laying on its side, on the grass near the roadway.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
