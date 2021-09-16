Initiative by State Police leads to arrest of 15 fugitives in Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY — State Police coordinated a two-day initiative last month that led to the arrest of 15 fugitives, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Thursday.

Operation Summer in the City was executed Aug. 25 and 26 and targeted fugitives in or near Atlantic City who were wanted for violent crimes or had recidivist criminal histories.

Of the 15 arrested, five were documented street gang members, Goez said in a statement. The others were wanted for crimes including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and weapons or drug offenses.

Similar operations have been executed before, Goez said. In 2018, efforts across multiple cities in New Jersey resulted in the arrest of 166 fugitives, 61 of them documented gang members.

"We remain committed to the residents of our urban communities, and we will continue to combat violent crime through these ongoing mobile operations that target criminals that pose a threat to their safety,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.

Participating in the operation were detectives from the State Police Fugitive Unit; Atlantic City Metro Task Force; Gangs and Organized Crime South Unit; Real Time Crime Center South Unit and K-9 Unit; the U.S. Marshals Service New Jersey and New York Regional Fugitive Task Force; the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Operations Group; the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department.

