Ingram's Thorofare Bridge will be closed temporarily
Ingram's Thorofare Bridge will be closed temporarily

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting June 1, in order to allow for the planned resurfacing of the bridge approaches, according to news released by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard, C.R. 601, will be closed to thru traffic during these hours, commissioners said. The roadway and bridge will re-open after those hours and remain open thereafter.

In addition, for the week of June 1, only one lane of the bridge will be open from 7 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in order to provide access for under deck work, commissioners said.

Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals in order to balance traffic waits, but, motorists are advised that there will be travel delays, commissioners said.

Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue heading south along Route 9 until they arrive at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, C.R. 657.

They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard / 96th Street to Third Avenue, C.R. 619, in Stone Harbor, commissioners said.

They will then be directed north along C.R. 619 to Avalon, commissioners said. Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.

Northbound traffic approaching Stone Harbor Boulevard and wishing to access Avalon will be directed onto Stone Harbor Boulevard at Exit 10, Commissioners said.

Motorist heading north along Route 9 wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be directed to head east at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, Commissioners said.

Once in Stone Harbor, motorists will be directed north along Third Avenue, C.R. 619, toward Avalon, Commissioners said.

Traffic on the barrier islands wishing to utilize Avalon Boulevard to access the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 will be directed south on C.R. 619 to 96th Street, where they will be directed west along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9 and the parkway, Commissioners said.

Local traffic will be permitted to access Avalon Boulevard up to the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge from either side, but will not be permitted to cross the bridge, Commissioners said.

Due to the current load restriction of the 96th Street Bridge, C.R. 657, vehicles over 15 tons will not be able to access Stone Harbor / Avalon until traffic resumes on the Ingram’s Thorofare bridge at 5 a.m. the following morning, Commissioners said.

Drivers are being asked the Commissioners to plan accordingly and obey all traffic control devices and speed limits.

