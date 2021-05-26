Ingram's Thorofare Bridge will be closed temporarily

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting June 1, in order to allow for the planned resurfacing of the bridge approaches, according to news released by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard, C.R. 601, will be closed to thru traffic during these hours, commissioners said. The roadway and bridge will re-open after those hours and remain open thereafter.

In addition, for the week of June 1, only one lane of the bridge will be open from 7 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in order to provide access for under deck work, commissioners said.

Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals in order to balance traffic waits, but, motorists are advised that there will be travel delays, commissioners said.

Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue heading south along Route 9 until they arrive at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, C.R. 657.

They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard / 96th Street to Third Avenue, C.R. 619, in Stone Harbor, commissioners said.