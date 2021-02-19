Ingrams Thorofare Bridge to undergo temporary closures next week

AVALON — The Ingrams Thorofare Bridge linking Middle Township and Avalon will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday due to construction, Cape May County said Friday.
Avalon Boulevard will be closed to traffic during these hours, county Engineer Robert Church said in a statement.
Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue heading south along Route 9 until they arrive at Stone Harbor Boulevard. They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard/96th Street to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, then north to Avalon.
Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.
Northbound traffic approaching Stone Harbor Boulevard and wishing to access Avalon will be directed onto Stone Harbor Boulevard at Exit 10, Church said.
Cape May County Freeholders are seeking bids for deck reconstruction on the Ingram's Thorofa…
Motorists heading north along Route 9 wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be directed east at Stone Harbor Boulevard, Church said. Once in Stone Harbor, motorists will be directed north along Third Avenue toward Avalon.
Traffic on the barrier islands wishing to use Avalon Boulevard to access the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 will be directed south on Third Avenue to 96th Street, where they will be directed west along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9 and the parkway, Church said.
Local traffic will be permitted to access Avalon Boulevard up to the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge from either side but will not be permitted to cross, Church said.
Due to load restrictions, vehicles over 15 tons will not be able to access Stone Harbor or Avalon until traffic resumes on the bridge at 5 a.m., Church said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
