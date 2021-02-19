Ingrams Thorofare Bridge to undergo temporary closures next week

AVALON — The Ingrams Thorofare Bridge linking Middle Township and Avalon will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday due to construction, Cape May County said Friday.

Avalon Boulevard will be closed to traffic during these hours, county Engineer Robert Church said in a statement.

Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue heading south along Route 9 until they arrive at Stone Harbor Boulevard. They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard/96th Street to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, then north to Avalon.

Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.

Northbound traffic approaching Stone Harbor Boulevard and wishing to access Avalon will be directed onto Stone Harbor Boulevard at Exit 10, Church said.

Cape May County solicits bids for Ingram's Thorofare Bridge deck reconstruction Cape May County Freeholders are seeking bids for deck reconstruction on the Ingram's Thorofa…

Motorists heading north along Route 9 wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be directed east at Stone Harbor Boulevard, Church said. Once in Stone Harbor, motorists will be directed north along Third Avenue toward Avalon.