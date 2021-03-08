Ingrams Thorofare Bridge to close Wednesday and Thursday

AVALON — The Ingrams Thorofare Bridge will be closed due to ongoing construction between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, Cape May County officials said Monday.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard will be closed to through traffic during these hours, county Engineer Robert Church said in a statement.

In addition, during the hours of 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, there will be brief times when the active lane of the bridge will be closed for a period of no more than 15 minutes to allow for the discharge of concrete trucks, Church said.

Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals to balance traffic waits. Motorists are advised there may be longer than usual wait times during those days, Church said.

Residents scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and Thursday at the Avalon Community Hall are recommended to travel through Stone Harbor or Sea Isle City to get to the site or to allow extra travel time to deal with the delay in getting over the bridge, Church said.

