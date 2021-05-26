Ingrams Thorofare Bridge to Avalon to close overnight for work in June

The Ingrams Thorofare Bridge connecting Middle Township and Avalon will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, to allow for the planned resurfacing of the bridge approaches, Cape May County said Tuesday.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard will be closed during these hours, county officials said in a news release. The roadway and bridge will reopen after those hours and remain open thereafter.

In addition, during the week of June 1, only one lane of the bridge will be open from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide access for under-deck work, commissioners said.

Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override traffic signals to balance traffic waits, but officials said there will be travel delays.

Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue south along Route 9 until they arrive at Stone Harbor Boulevard. They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, then north to Avalon. Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.

