Ingrams Thorofare Bridge to Avalon to close overnight for work in June

The Ingrams Thorofare Bridge connecting Middle Township and Avalon will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, to allow for the planned resurfacing of the bridge approaches, Cape May County said Tuesday.
As a result, Avalon Boulevard will be closed during these hours, county officials said in a news release. The roadway and bridge will reopen after those hours and remain open thereafter.
In addition, during the week of June 1, only one lane of the bridge will be open from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide access for under-deck work, commissioners said.
Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override traffic signals to balance traffic waits, but officials said there will be travel delays.
Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue south along Route 9 until they arrive at Stone Harbor Boulevard. They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, then north to Avalon. Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.
Cape May County officials announced the start of a project to reconstruct and repair the Ing…
Northbound traffic approaching Stone Harbor Boulevard and wishing to access Avalon will be directed onto Stone Harbor Boulevard at Exit 10.
Motorists heading north along Route 9 wishing to access Avalon Boulevard will be directed east at Stone Harbor Boulevard. Once in Stone Harbor, motorists will be directed north along Third Avenue toward Avalon.
Traffic on the barrier islands wishing to use Avalon Boulevard to access the parkway or Route 9 will be directed south to 96th Street in Stone Harbor, where they will be directed west along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9 and the parkway.
Local traffic will be permitted to access Avalon Boulevard up to the bridge from either side but will not be permitted to cross, commissioners said.
Due to the current load restriction of the 96th Street bridge, vehicles over 15 tons will not be able to access Stone Harbor and Avalon until traffic resumes on the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge at 5 a.m. the following morning, commissioners said.
Gallery: Drone footage of the intracoastal waterway in Atlantic City
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Stockton starts youth rowing camp in Atlantic City
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Drone footage of Atlantic City's Inside Thorofare
Atlantic City Stockton University Inside Thorofare
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.