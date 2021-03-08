Ingram's Thorofare Brdige will be closed the nights of March 10 and 11

AVALON — The Ingram's Thorofare Bridge will be closed due to ongoing construction between 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, said the Cape May County Department of Engineer Monday.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard, C.R. 601, will be closed to thru traffic during these hours, said County Engineer Robert Church in a written statement. The roadway and bridge will re-open after those hours and remain open thereafter, he said.

In addition, during the hours of 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, there will be brief times when the active lane of the bridge will be closed for a period of no more than 15 minutes in order to allow for the discharge of concrete trucks, Church said.

Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals in order to balance traffic waits, however, motorists are advised that there may be longer than usual wait times during those days, Church said.

Residents scheduled to get their COVID vaccine on March 10 and 11 at the Avalon Community Hall are recommended to travel through Stone Harbor or Sea Isle City to get to the Avalon site or to allow extra travel time to deal with the delay in getting over the bridge on Avalon Boulevard, Church said.