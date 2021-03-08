Ingram's Thorofare Brdige will be closed the nights of March 10 and 11

AVALON — The Ingram's Thorofare Bridge will be closed due to ongoing construction between 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, said the Cape May County Department of Engineer Monday.
As a result, Avalon Boulevard, C.R. 601, will be closed to thru traffic during these hours, said County Engineer Robert Church in a written statement. The roadway and bridge will re-open after those hours and remain open thereafter, he said.
In addition, during the hours of 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, there will be brief times when the active lane of the bridge will be closed for a period of no more than 15 minutes in order to allow for the discharge of concrete trucks, Church said.
Traffic backups will be minimized through the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals in order to balance traffic waits, however, motorists are advised that there may be longer than usual wait times during those days, Church said.
Residents scheduled to get their COVID vaccine on March 10 and 11 at the Avalon Community Hall are recommended to travel through Stone Harbor or Sea Isle City to get to the Avalon site or to allow extra travel time to deal with the delay in getting over the bridge on Avalon Boulevard, Church said.
Motorists heading south on Route 9 and wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be required to continue heading south along Route 9 until they arrive at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, C.R. 657, Church said. They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard / 96th Street to Third Avenue, C.R. 619, in Stone Harbor, he said.
They will then be directed north along C.R. 619 to Avalon, Church said. Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at exit 13 and wishing to head east to Avalon will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour, he said.
Northbound traffic approaching Stone Harbor Boulevard and wishing to access Avalon will be directed onto Stone Harbor Boulevard at exit 10, Church said.
Motorists heading north along Route 9 wishing to access Avalon via Avalon Boulevard will be directed to head east at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, Church said.
Once in Stone Harbor, motorists will be directed north along Third Avenue, C.R. 619, toward Avalon, Church said.
Traffic on the barrier islands wishing to utilize Avalon Boulevard to access the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 will be directed south on C.R. 619 to 96th Street, where they will be directed west along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9 and the Parkway, Church said.
Local traffic will be permitted to access Avalon Boulevard up to the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge from either side, but will not be permitted to cross the bridge, Church said.
Due to the current load restriction of the 96th Street Bridge, C.R. 657, vehicles over 15 tons will not be able to access Stone Harbor / Avalon until traffic resumes on the Ingram’s Thorofare bridge at 5 a.m. the following mornings, Church said. Please plan accordingly, he said.
After the bridge reopens to traffic, motorists are urged to abide by the temporary traffic signals, Church said.
There has been an increase in motorists running the red lights, Church said.
The results of this action could lead to a head-on collision and possible death, Church said. Motorists are advised that the police will be stepping up enforcement to catch violators, he said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
