Restaurant safety guidelines

-Parties capped at eight people

-Tables six feet apart

-Staff must wear masks at all times

-Up to four people in a party can sit at the bar together, but must be six feet apart from others

-Windows must be open

-Air conditioning units must be turned to allow outdoor air to flow into dining areas.

-Server is the only person allowed to serve drinks and food, customers cannot walk up to bar to order

-Buffets, salad bars and other self-service options remain closed.