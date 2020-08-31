After being closed for 24 weeks, restaurants can offer indoor dining Friday with a slew of safety protocols and at 25% capacity, Gov. Murphy announced Monday.
But 25% doesn’t work for every restaurant, especially those with smaller dining rooms.
“It doesn’t work too good for us,” said Angelo Mancuso III, owner of Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City.
Spacing inside his restaurant is a challenge, as the dining space is broken up into smaller rooms. Because of this, he won’t open indoor dining until Murphy allows restaurants to operate at 50%.
Since outdoor dining was permitted in June, Mancuso created a 172-seat outdoor dining experience in his parking lot. At 25% capacity inside, he would only be allowed to have 68 seats inside.
“For me, I’m not going to do both inside and outside,” he said. “Even at 50%, we’ll still have more seats outside.”
To accommodate ongoing outdoor dining, Mancuso bought outdoor heaters for when the nights get cooler in the fall.
Maria Gatta, owner of Red Room Café in Ventnor, has the same challenge.
“My capacity is not worth it,” she said. “My capacity is 49 people at 100%. At 25% that is 12.5 people.”
The new guidelines include: parties capped at eight people; tables must be 6 feet apart; staff must wear masks at all times; diners must wear masks when they are not in their seats; and food and beverages can only be consumed when seated.
Restaurants that serve food to customers seated at the bar may do so as long as customers are 6 feet apart. Up to four people in a party can sit at the bar together, but must be 6 feet apart from other parties and individuals. Buffets, salad bars and other self-service options remain closed.
The governor said windows must be open and air conditioning units must be turned to allow outdoor air to flow into dining areas.
Murphy also said patrons are asked to wear masks while waiting for their food and once they are finished eating and drinking.
Walking around with a drink indoors will not be tolerated, he said, explaining that a server is the only person allowed to serve customers their drinks and food.
Like Angelo’s, Gatta said she’d open when she can operate at 50%. To help her business, the city shut down a portion of the side street next to her restaurant to allow for a tent and outdoor tables until Sept. 30, a date Gatta said will be extended.
“We’ll continue to do what we’re doing,” she said. “We purchased heat lamps, and who knows, it could change. I’m just looking forward to things getting back to somewhat normal.”
Local business leaders and officials said the governor took too long to reopen.
“Twenty-five percent is going to help them to some extent,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “Some restaurants are only going to have one (to) three tables, but at the same time it’s something to get them open. It’s something to help employees keep working. It’s a start to get us living during the pandemic.”
Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association President Wes Kazmarck said it’s “too little, too late.”
“Governor Murphy’s announcement is a slap in the face to our members that were devastated all summer by his draconian one-size-fits-all solution to restaurants,” Kazmarck said in statement. “Allowing boardwalk restaurants — which are largely open to the outside — to open at the same capacity as fully indoor restaurants the day before our summer season ends is a cruel joke.”
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said that even at 25% capacity, restaurants will continue to struggle.
“We missed Memorial Day, we missed Fourth of July, we missed Mother’s Day, we missed Father’s Day, so what do we get? Labor Day?” Levinson said. “Going forward I just think that it was overly cautious and very destructive.”
But for other restaurants with larger dining rooms, limited capacity could work.
Eddy Fernandez, general manager of Jo-Jo’s Italian Grille in Pleasantville, said he’s excited for both restaurants and customers.
“We’ve been waiting for it,” he said.
He added that all safety measures will be put in place and all staff, from bartenders to busboys to kitchen staff, will be brought back.
Frank Dougherty, owner of Knife and Fork, Dock’s Oyster House and Harry’s Oyster Bar in Atlantic City, said his restaurants will open for indoor dining but will keep outdoor dining “as long as we can.”
“We wish it would’ve happened earlier, but we’ll take what we get,” he said. “I don’t know why (Murphy) woke up Monday morning and gave restaurants four days notice, but we’re looking forward to a busy Labor Day weekend.”
