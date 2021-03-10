Indoor capacity for businesses, nonreligious events increased, Murphy announces

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is increasing capacity at restaurants, gyms and other business to 50%.
Murphy announced the increases during his Wednesday press conference.
"I am pleased to announce that effective next Friday, March 19, the indoor capacities for our restaurants, recreational and amusement businesses, gyms and fitness clubs and personal care businesses will increase to 50%," Murphy said.
Additionally, Murphy announced that the indoor and outdoor capacity for nonreligious events would increase.
"Effective next Friday we are announcing to changes to our general gathering limits," Murphy said.
Outdoor events that aren't religious will have a limit of 50 people, up from 25, according to Murphy.
The positive trends in hospitalizations and daily cases are the reasons the state has chosen to expand these capacities, Murphy said.
"We feel confident in these steps given the data we’ve been seeing over the past five weeks since the last time we expanded ..." Murphy said. "For example, on February 5 ... our hospitals were treating just under 2,900 patients. That number has come down by 1,000 and has been consistent since then. In fact our hospitalizations have been below 1,000 for the past 12 days."
Murphy emphasized that although capacity has increased, the state's mask mandate will continue to be enforced.
"We believe when all factors are weighed we can make this expansion without leading to undo further stress on our healthcare system," Murphy said. "Unlike some states which are frankly prioritizing flat out politics over public health, Texas and Mississippi come to mind, our mask mandate remains in effect and will continue to be enforced."
This is a developing story check back for updates.
NEW – Effective March 19th, the following businesses can increase indoor capacity to 50%:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2021
☑️Restaurants
☑️Recreational and amusement
☑️Gyms and fitness clubs
☑️Barber shops, salons, and other personal care businesses pic.twitter.com/rfyTmCmCjB
