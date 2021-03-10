Indoor capacity for businesses, nonreligious events increased, Murphy announces

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is increasing capacity at restaurants, gyms and other business to 50%.

Murphy announced the increases during his Wednesday press conference.

"I am pleased to announce that effective next Friday, March 19, the indoor capacities for our restaurants, recreational and amusement businesses, gyms and fitness clubs and personal care businesses will increase to 50%," Murphy said.

Additionally, Murphy announced that the indoor and outdoor capacity for nonreligious events would increase.

"Effective next Friday we are announcing to changes to our general gathering limits," Murphy said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor events that aren't religious will have a limit of 50 people, up from 25, according to Murphy.

The positive trends in hospitalizations and daily cases are the reasons the state has chosen to expand these capacities, Murphy said.