Incumbents lead high-profile challengers in Galloway school board race

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The incumbents on the Galloway school board appear to have triumphed over a trio of challengers that included the president of the local Democratic club and a former high-ranking staffer to two Atlantic City mayors.

Board President Suzette Carmen, along with Board members Belinda Chester and James Gentile, look to be on their way to reelection to the Galloway Board of Education, according to unofficial results posted by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office. Chester and Gentile had the two highest vote totals with 3,795 and 3,681, respectively, while Carmen was in third at 3,329. The candidates with the three highest vote totals win a seat to the school board for the Galloway school district, which consists of four elementary schools, one middle school and one preschool.

The results of the race are preliminary and are subject to change if more votes are counted. Mail-in ballots can be collected by the county Board of Elections until Monday, as long as the ballots were postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Chester is a program associate for Rutgers University. Gentile is a former deputy attorney general who litigates cases involving youth and family-services cases. They had both emphasized in their campaign the importance ensuring students well-being, fearing that students’ educational experience had been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, attendant school shutdowns and the effects of social media. Each pledged to work to expand mental health resources, petitioning the state for more aid, while working closely with other social-service providers and municipal governments to help fund that expansion. Chester said she was particularly motivated to provide for students with disabilities and special needs.

Both also expressed concerns about the budget. Gentile bemoaned the financial obligations placed on the district by the state while Chester warned there may have to be cuts in the upcoming school year as pandemic-era state and federal aid expires.

Carmen, an insurance audit director, highlighted her volunteer work for youth organizations. She said she had the financial acumen and experience to help deftly lead the Galloway Township Public Schools through the next budgeting cycle. Her victory came even though she faced a 250-vote deficit in the Election Day vote behind candidate James Delcane. She fought her way back into the third spot with powerful performances in the mail-in and early-voting ballots, finishing first in both categories. Delcane currently sits in fourth place at 3,149.

Joshua Smith, the Galloway-Port Republic Democratic Club president, was in fifth with 2,991 votes. His focus also had been on mental health, with a concentration on anti-bullying initiatives. He said he entered the race due to the experiences of his daughter having been bullied in Galloway Township Middle School and wanted to ensure no other student had the same experience. Significant items on his platform included bringing an AtlantiCare wellness program into district schools, while strengthening the presence of Galloway police in schools without making students feel uncomfortable. He had also campaigned on expanding vocational-education opportunities for students, while exploring more shared-services with municipal governments for a cost savings.

The overall focus on student wellness in the race comes amidst growing concerns about adolescent mental health nationwide. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in December about the well-being of American students, warning that the pandemic has exacerbated an ongoing “youth mental health crisis.”

Muhammad Ayub, who has served in high-ranking positions on the staffs of former Atlantic City Mayors Lorenzo Langford and Frank Gilliam and received a distinguished service award from Stockton University, was in last with 2,326 votes. He had focused on diversifying the board, bringing to it perspectives of parents and guardians that he said had been overlooked.

Despite the official nonpartisan status of school-board elections, the race had grown exceedingly divided along party lines in the leadup to Election Day. Township Councilman Tom Bassford, a Republican, had voiced his opposition to Smith’s candidacy on both a conservative radio show and at Township Council meetings. He has expressed fears that Smith would introduce what he considered an excessively liberal agenda to the schools, by, for example, allowing transgender student athletes to participate in certain sports. Citing Smith’s partisan affiliation, Bassford has said he was also concerned the Democratic Party was exploiting the race to grow its influence. Some residents said they had seen flyers indicating that other GOP politicians in the township were also urging residents to vote against Smith.

Smith, in turn, had said Bassford and other Republicans were the ones making the race partisan. He told The Press of Atlantic City in an interview before the election that he would resign his position as Democratic Club president if he won a seat on the school board.