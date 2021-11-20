Increased prices and demand for Turkeys has put stress on local food banks

Increased prices and demand for turkeys this year ahead of Thanksgiving have presented challenges to local food banks and their community partners.

Amid these shortages and price increases, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, has had to adapt to meet the increased demand of their more than 300 partners across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties ahead of the holiday.

Supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to increased costs for charities on which tens of millions of people in the U.S. rely for nutrition.

“I can tell you, we have been affected. I wouldn’t say that the shortage hasn’t made us unable to get turkeys, but it has made them more expensive. We paid about 35 cents more per pound than we typically do,” said Nicole Williams, communications and public relations manager for the food bank. “Because the supply chain has been so volatile, kind of throughout the whole pandemic, I think to a certain degree, we expected an increase in price. But yeah, I mean, like 35 cents a pound doesn’t sound like a lot, but when it’s tens of thousands of turkeys, it really adds up.”