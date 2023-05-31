HAMMONTON — Drivers should expect to see increased state, police and emergency vehicles on shore routes morning while hurricane evacuation exercises are carried out, the South Jersey Transportation Authority said on Wednesday.
The annual exercise will begin at performed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, officials said in a news release.
Several highways with shore points would be affected, including the Atlantic City Expressway, between Atlantic City and Washington Township, Gloucester County, and the Garden State Parkway, between Lower Township and Egg Harbor Township.
Other roadways affected include Route 72, between Barnegat and Ship Bottom, as well as Routes 47 and 347, between Dennis and Maurice River townships.
No roads are expected to be closed, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.