Increased capacities go into effect on Friday
Increased capacities go into effect on Friday

COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ (copy)

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. 

 Seth Wenig

Increased indoor limits for restaurants, gyms & health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses increased to 50% capacity this morning. 

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announced last week. 

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 23,154 cases with 572 deaths and 12,258 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 7,385 cases with 190 deaths and 6,893 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,478 cases with 356 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

