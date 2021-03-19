Increased capacities go into effect on Friday

Increased indoor limits for restaurants, gyms & health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses increased to 50% capacity this morning.
Effective Friday at 6:00 AM:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 17, 2021
☑️Indoor gathering limit increases to 25 people
☑️Outdoor gathering limit increases to 50 people
☑️Indoor capacity limits for restaurants, gyms & health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses increases to 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/Om7JuzzVQD
Gov. Phil Murphy made the announced last week.
There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 23,154 cases with 572 deaths and 12,258 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 7,385 cases with 190 deaths and 6,893 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,478 cases with 356 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
