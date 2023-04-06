CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Efforts to carry on a family legacy are helping to preserve local wildlife and support a new generation of naturalists.

Cape May County Technical High School received a $15,000 grant Wednesday to support the efforts of its Project Osprey club and its mission to care for the local osprey population. The grant was the first awarded by the Jerry Fund, a new charitable organization meant to help local schools.

Hanna Toft, the Natural Sciences teacher at Cape May Tech and head of the Project Osprey club, which tends to ospreys and builds their nesting platforms. She said she was moved by the efforts to support her club’s efforts.

“I love what I get to teach and the students love it, but to know that there’s people out there that also appreciate everything that we’re teaching, it makes it so much more meaningful, because then then we know that what we’re doing is relevant to the community,” Toft said. “It really warms my heart.”

The Jerry Fund seeks to support public schools in Atlantic and Cape May counties, with a focus on supporting elementary and high school programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as agricultural technology and ecology.

The fund was founded in memory of its namesake, the late Jerome “Jerry” Greenberg, who died in 2022.

An Atlantic City High School alumnus and lifelong resident of Absecon Island, Jerry Greenberg was a nature and science enthusiast. He was a rock climber as a young man, tended his garden, worked on crafts and canoed rivers of the Pine Barrens even into his 80s, according to the Jerry Fund website.

Upon learning about Project Osprey, Daniel Greenberg, Jerry's son thought it was just right for the inaugural Jerry Fund grant. He recalled how his father, “a great naturalist,” would watch ospreys nested in Margate and would celebrate the small scenes of nature in the Pine Barrens that “you wouldn’t even see until he pointed them out.”

He also remembered his father’s extensive woodwork and said the club synthesized his father’s love of nature and science with his master craftsmanship.

“It makes us think of him in both aspects,” said Daniel Greenberg, who was originally from Margate and now lives in Lexington, Massachusetts. “When we think of this project, we think of him and that was the whole intent of the Jerry Fund.”

“My dad loved the outdoors and this really personifies all of that,” added Paul Greenberg, Daniel’s brother and Jerry’s son, who now lives in Westport, Connecticut. “It’s just a project to preserve a bird that he loved.”

The idea for the creation of the Jerry Fund originated with his wife, Myra Greenberg.

During the ceremony Wednesday, Myra also recalled Jerry’s ventures into the Pine Barrens, describing his “exceptional observation skills” and study of wild orchids, trapdoor spiders, lichens and the woods’ wild blueberries and cranberries.

She also discussed the birdhouses he built and his life’s work in crafts that support nature – something she said she could recognize in the students’ work. Jerry, she said, was always eager to teach young people about the world around them.

“He enjoyed sharing his discoveries with other, especially with children, who are immediately drawn to the sense of wonderment,” Myra Greenberg said.

Daniel, Paul and Myra Greenberg awarded the students the grant in the form an oversized check Wednesday during class. Teachers and students assembled beforehand in a classroom in which the program’s connection with nature was on full display, with a chicken, exotic reptiles and other animals walking about in the classroom.

The students could speak to the impact that grants such as that from the Jerry Fund could have on the next generation.

Kamryn Parker, a senior from the Villas in Lower Township, recalled birdwatching with the class and said she was aspiring to a career in marine biology after high school. She came out to accept the check with a class corn snakes wrapped around her neck.

“I love nature a lot,” Parker said. “This check definitely means a lot to the class and future natural science students and that’s like a really good thing.”

William Rutherford, a junior from North Wildwood, said he liked learning about the migratory patterns of the local ospreys.

Echoing Parker, Rutherford said he was also interested in becoming a marine biologist and felt that the class, with support of the grant, prepared him to do just that.

“It definitely helps that I’m in this program now, so it can help me later in life,” Rutherford said.

For Phoebe Lanzone, a junior from West Wildwood, naturalism is a family legacy. Lazone said her parents are wildlife biologist and so that the class was particularly meaningful to her. She said she enjoyed tagging ospreys with the club, as well as go birdwatching and banding raptors in her free time with her parents.

“I’ve always been really involved in nature, since I was a baby and I really connect with everything that’s involved with it.” Lanzone said. “I really just love to be out in nature all the time….it’s a really unique experience.”

After the ceremony, the Greenberg family and some members of Project Osprey went out to the marsh just off campus to see how the grant could be put to work. Daniel Greenberg said he hoped the grant would leave “a lasting impact.”

The family is hoping to spread that impact to other schools. The Jerry Fund grant will be awarded annually and interested schools can learn about applying for a grant at the www.jerryfund.org website. For now, the Greenberg family will continue to carry on Jerry’s legacy as they look for the signs of ospreys making their way back to South Jersey.

“Jerry waited patiently each year for the return of the ospreys, watching the platforms near us,” Myra Greenberg said. “He would announce ‘the ospreys are back’ with much delight.”