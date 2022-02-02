In your town

Atlantic City
Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online job searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Atlantic City. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.
Captain Table’s Reception to benefit local food banks: The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, will once again host the Captain’s Table Reception at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The evening of food, cocktails and desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3. More than 20 chefs from across South Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes. All proceeds will be equally shared by the food bank and Let Us Eat, Please to support local hunger relief efforts. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes admission to the Progressive Insurance NY Boat Show on March 3. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit give.cfbnj.org/CaptainsTable.
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
