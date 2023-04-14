WILDWOOD – When Pete Byron, Krista Fitzsimons and Steve Mikulski ran as a ticket for the city Board of Commissioners in 2019, they presented the ticket as a break from the squabbling and schisms of past boards.

Fitzsimons plans to run for a new term on the board, but not with Byron and Mikulski.

With her former running mates facing trial over charges related to accepting state health benefits, Fitzsimons formed a ticket with Todd Kieninger, a school board member, and Phil Swetsky, who serves on the city Zoning and Planning Board.

“It was a really tough decision,” Fitzsimons said recently. She said the team has done good work in office and wants to continue to work toward improving the town. “My promise was to the people of Wildwood.”

So far, both Byron and Mikulski have said they are still deciding whether to run for reelection this year, although both have said they plan to remain in office through the remainder of the term.

Under Wildwood’s form of government, all three seats on the governing body are up for a vote at once in a non-partisan vote coinciding with the general election in November.

Wildwood candidates have until Sept. 5 to file petitions for a spot on the ballot in the municipal vote, according to a timeline posted to the Cape May County Clerk’s website.

In recent votes, Wildwood has seen crowded fields of candidates, with nine candidates for three seats in the past two elections. Fitzsimons said she has not heard of any other potential candidate this year. In a prepared statement, she talked up the qualifications of her running mates.

“We all share a common vision and enthusiasm to push the city of Wildwood to be its absolute best. And I look forward to working with my running mates to win the confidence and support of the voters of our city,” Fitzsimons said.

Kieninger is an electrical engineer who, along with his wife, owns and operates the Sea Gypsy Bed and Breakfast. He has also been a member of the Planning Board and involved with other community groups.

“As a longtime Wildwood resident, I’ve always had a sense of responsibility to volunteer on city boards and get involved in community activities aimed at improving the lives of our residents, as well as elevating the character of our great city,” Kieninger said.

“Wildwood is a unique and diverse shore town with limitless potential,” Swetsky said, also in a prepared statement. “In the last nearly 20 years since making it the home to my family, I have never seen Wildwood in a better position to achieve a welcoming future for its families and seniors.”

Swetsky owns CPS Marine and Mobile Shrink Service.

Fitzsimons is the campus director of Atlantic Cape Community College’s Cape May campus. She was named to that job in October.