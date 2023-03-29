WASHINGTON — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. met with U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Wednesday, and she has committed to visiting Atlantic City Housing Authority properties, Small said.

He also met with staff of other agencies to pitch big projects, he said Wednesday evening, "such as funding for paving more streets in Atlantic City, rebuilding the Boardwalk and ... the Bader Field project."

Small is representing the city at an event sponsored by the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, of which Small is southern New Jersey vice president.

Last week, Small signed a memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises with the intention of having them build a $3 billion car-centric development there.

"Today we met with the HUD secretary," Small said. "My topic for her was Stanley Holmes Village and the Housing Authority, and she committed to come to Atlantic City to see things for herself."

Residents at the 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village have lived with sporadic heat and hot water outages; infestations of roaches, mice and bedbugs; nonfunctioning stoves and refrigerators and other problems for years, but recently conditions got so bad the city declared an emergency situation and began taking action to force the authority to improve.

The Housing Authority owns and runs the property, as well as seven other complexes, and is overseen by HUD, not by the city.

Small said the Housing Authority is making improvements but needs more federal help.

"They are definitely trying, but we need more funding to get people throughout the Housing Authority (buildings) out of the living conditions they are in," Small said. "I showed her pictures and videos, and she was appalled."

The event started Tuesday night with a meet-and-greet reception with members of Congress and U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., Small said.

Small traveled to D.C. with Atlantic City Director of Constituent Services and Special Projects Kashawn “Kash” McKinley.

"Booker and Menendez were both mayors and emphasized they know being a mayor is one of the toughest jobs in America," Small said.

Small also met with staffers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Economic Development Administration, Department of Transportation and others.

"Paving the streets was a top priority," Small said. "We also talked about ... electric buses as well."

At the White House, Small and other urban mayors had a meeting for Communities in Action Building a Better America, he said. It's a Biden administration initiative that brings leaders from each state to the White House for talks.

"I said is the president and others considering going out for another round of the American Rescue Plan, and if so could they change the formula?" Small said. "Atlantic City got punished for having 38,000 residents ... but at any given time there could be more than a quarter million people there. They use our infrastructure, they use our services."

Small said the two-day event was extremely productive.

"Every department, I got their email addresses," Small said. "My staff has already been in touch (with them). I’m sure this visit is going to bear fruit."

The experience had him changing his usual motto for the day.

"It's a great day in the City of Atlantic City in D.C.," Small said. "It's A.C. in D.C."