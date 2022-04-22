In wake of Absecon bar shutdown, debate brews over 'last call' ordinance

ABSECON — With a 24-hour bar in Absecon shut down due to “a series of alleged serious violations,” City Council decided it wanted more time to talk with local business owners before it considers a last-call ordinance.

City Council voted 5-2 to table an ordinance Thursday night that would prohibit alcohol sales in the city between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., except as provided by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Local Absecon business owners had expressed their discontent with the ordinance, alarmed that it could negatively impact current or future businesses.

City Councilperson Nicholas LaRotonda, representing the 1st Ward, made the motion to table. While he clarified that he did not want businesses selling alcohol for 24 hours a day, LaRotonda said he wanted time to allow business owners to voice their concerns. He suggested that the council form a committee to discuss the issue.

“I personally am against 24 hours, but I would like to see us have a working relationship with our business owners and come to some sort of compromise,” LaRotonda said.

Councilperson at-large Stephen Light said prospective entrepreneurs had contacted him, concerned that a last-call ordinance could hurt their business.

The ordinance's planned reintroduction followed the shutdown of one of the city's bars. The Hi Point Pub, off the White Horse Pike, had its liquor license indefinitely suspended by the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC, earlier this month. The business has since closed.

Hi Point, which had been in business for over 50 years, is accused of allowing fights to happen on its premises, serving underage drinkers, overserving alcohol to customers — some of whom have been charged with driving while intoxicated — staffing ineligible employees, and having a suspected involvement in two fatal motor vehicle crashes.

The state ABC also is investigating the bar’s involvement in a January car accident that left an Absecon man dead. According to the report, a 24-year-old Northfield man who had been drinking at the bar struck a car and killed its driver and then fled the scene.

Hi Point ownership contends numerous steps to comply with state regulations have been taken.

City Council President Betty Howell said Thursday night that she and Mayor Kimberly Horton had spoken with business owners before meeting to inform them of the legislation. Various business owners who spoke during the meeting nevertheless expressed impassioned criticisms about the last-call ordinance.

Jim Falivene, the owner of the Black Cat Bar & Grill in Absecon, said the ordinance could hurt any prospective businesses that might want to operate early into the morning in Absecon. He also said that it would be disrespectful to the previous Hi Point ownership, which he said had operated for decades without causing any problems. Reducing hours of operations, Falivene argued, would not solve problems that have their root in irresponsible ownership.

“The way I look at it is, changing the ordinance I don’t believe would help anything,” Falivene said. “It’s up to the business owner to operate the business properly.”

Leo McLaughlin, a resident who also spoke at the Thursday meeting, said he thought the ordinance would punish current and prospective businesses for the misbehavior of one. He said it was especially important that council be mindful of all its businesses, given the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on bars and restaurants over the last two years.

Councilpersons Sandra Cain and Caleb Cavileer were the two votes against tabling the ordinance Thursday. Cain, who represents the 2nd Ward, said she believed the business owners could be consulted between the introduction of the ordinance and its public hearing, and council would be able to consider any amendments. She added that ensuring that alcohol was not sold for 24 hours a day was a vital interest for the city and its residents.

“I think we talked about the safety of our town and our citizens and we don’t want a 24-hour business, so I’m voting no to (the motion to table),” Cain said.

Cavileer, who also represents the 2nd Ward, concurred with Cain, calling the last-call ordinance a matter of “public safety.”

City Council tabled the ordinance in December. At that time, some members of council were concerned about the effect the restrictions could have on businesses.

Other business owners spoke out against the ordinance Thursday in addition to Falivene of the Black Cat. Patrizia Rifici, an owner of the Hangtime Bar & Grille in Galloway Township. She noted that her bar receives many of the same clientele that Hi Point had served and had not caused problems for her.

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Don Purdy, who owns multiple businesses in Galloway, suggested Thursday night that Absecon City Council should be vigilante when determining which businesses should receive liquor licenses — and that would be a more equitable solution than an ordinance that would affect all businesses in the area.

“The buck stops here, with this governing body,” Purdy said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Eric Conklin Follow Eric Conklin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today