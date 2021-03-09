In tiny Strathmere, a proposed upgrade of an old motel has neighbors up in arms

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Residents call tiny, oceanfront Strathmere a “little piece of heaven by the sea,” which is perhaps why the topic of conversation this winter has centered on a developer’s plans to raze the community’s nearly 100-year-old motel, the only tourist accommodation in town, in favor of a larger, more modern inn.
Owner Stephen Maloney, of Haddonfield, Camden County, who acquired the motel in 2011, has kept the Strathmere Motel closed in recent seasons. But since October, he has been seeking site plan approval from the township Zoning Board to build an updated, modern hotel on the property at 513 Commonwealth Ave. When the site plan application first appeared before the board, residents watched in large numbers, with many objecting to the project.
“It’s a big project, so there’s a lot of testimony that has to be given by the applicant’s professionals. One of the objectors hired an attorney also, so we have to do cross examinations. It’s open to the public, and we have to get through 118 people,” said Shelley Lea, the township Zoning Department’s secretary. More than 100 residents, up to 130 at times, watched online during the board’s Feb. 11 meeting.
The meeting was continued to Thursday, March 11 to accommodate the 118 residents who wanted to speak, Lea said.
Richard King, a lawyer representing Maloney, said the developer has reworked his application and site plans multiple times to meet the concerns of the residents and hopes to see the project approved.
WILDWOOD — A business organization in the Wildwoods has come out against introducing beach tags.
“We have not been asked to make any other changes, as the opposition seems to be absolute and unconditional,” King said. “As for the character, there are small homes and large homes in Strathmere, but not many new “cottages” are being built, and instead, the cottages are being replaced with larger homes and built to the current zoning limits. This is the current character of Strathmere, and the hotel does not exist in an alternate reality from the residences on the island.”
In the application, the developer outlined plans to tear down the existing two-story structure and build a four-story modern hotel with 15 suites; the cost to build was not listed specifically other than to say it represents a “seven-figure investment in Strathmere and Cape May County.”
The current building was used as a hotel for more than 60 years, and its design is severely outdated, Maloney’s application states.
“There are air conditioners sticking out of 16 units. The units are small and not consistent with the expectations of the modern visitor to a shore resort community. The hotel has few of the amenities expected by today’s travelers,” the application reads.
The new design will feature 15 guest rooms equipped with a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom each and will be four stories high. A 19-space parking area will be part of the project.
Valentine’s Day in a pandemic has a different look compared to years past. New Jersey’s trav…
Strathmere, a section of Upper Township just outside Sea Isle City, is a quaint, single-family shore town. Its one major road is part of the scenic Ocean Drive that connects the region’s barrier islands. Maloney’s application points out that the area has supported a motel for decades and the project’s airy design will not block light or scenery.
But residents are fighting the proposed building’s height and what they see as a lack of parking spaces. Many also worry about the future of Strathmere if modernizing the town becomes a trend.
“The size of the suites, the lack of adequate parking, the possibility of the units being turned into condos in the near future, and the building craze that will follow if every variance were OK’d, could be a death warrant for Strathmere,” resident Elaine Holsomback wrote in an October letter to The Press.
On a recent sunny, late-winter morning, Strathmere’s streets were empty, its few businesses not yet open. The motel, its paint fading, sat empty, surrounded by updated three-story homes and condos of both year-round and seasonal residents. In some homes surrounding the motel, bright yellow signs sat in the windows, the words “Proposed Strathmere Hotel” circled in red, with a slash through them.
The proposed hotel would be flood- and code-compliant, while promoting the resort’s economy, according to the application.
OCEAN CITY — Playland’s Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley received a call at 7:50 a…
That’s not making a difference with some of the opponents.
“In five years, the added tax revenue will be spent, and the city will be left with a monstrous creation destroying its ethos and creating zoning and drainage issues. We will hardly notice the extra dollar or two generated by this project, but the residents will notice that their little piece of heaven by the sea is a mere vapor of nostalgia,” resident Fotios Tjoumakaris wrote on Facebook in response to a reporter’s question.
If the Zoning Board approves the application, The Inn at Strathmere will take about two years to complete.
Despite the objections, King said he and his client are committed to the project.
“It may nevertheless be good land-use planning and good economic planning for the greater community to have at least one updated, safe and financially viable hotel in a seaside resort community,” King said. “We have faith that the board will not simply follow the loudest voices but will make a fair and forward-looking, land-use decision. We will see it through to the end.”
The Upper Township Zoning Board will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for another round of discussions on the motel. Those interested in participating can call 872-240-3311 and use access code 617-672-469 or visit gotomeet.me/UpperTownship-NJ/ut-public-meeting-room at the meeting time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.