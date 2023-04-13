LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 2013 graduate of Pinelands Regional High School now finds himself aboard the USS Washington, way down under the sea.
Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Madden, a native of Little Egg Harbor Township, joined the Navy nine years ago and serves as a yeoman.
“I love my job and I love helping people out,” Madden said in a Navy press release. “I enjoy being on a submarine because we have a direct role in protecting so many people.”
