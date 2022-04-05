In the Kitchen with . . . Sharonda Harris-Bunton

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

When you think about going vegan, most people wouldn't consider eating cheesesteaks, bacon cheeseburgers or wings. Sharonda Harris-Bunton is trying to change all that.

Harris-Bunton is the owner and chef of Vegans Are Us, With a Touch of Soul, a vegan restaurant that caters to those who enjoy unhealthy food but want a healthier alternative. Does that make sense?

At Vegans Are Us you can get that cheesesteak (although she calls it a V-Steak), burgers and fries, wings in a variety of styles, shrimp Po Boys, meatball subs, or even an Italian sub. And it's all vegan. And tasty whether you're vegan or not.

“Foods like soul food is the worst food you can eat,” she says of the fatty meals that taste good but are not the best for our body. “If I can provide individuals with healthier options to get that same soul food in a vegan form it will help their health issues. It won't cause health problems it will help them. And they can still have that soul food taste in a vegan form.”

Yes, you can have your cake and eat it, too. The secret, she says, is in the seasoning.

“You can cook vegan food just like you cook your regular food,” she says. “People don't realize that. It's all about the seasonings. I have my special mix of seasonings that no one knows about. So it makes my food taste unique. ”

After a successful opening of her first Vegans Are Us in Vineland about two years ago, Harris-Bunton opened an Atlantic City location at Tanger Outlets The Walk in August. She says the success of her place is helped by the lack of vegan restaurants in the area. Just a stone's throw from the convention center, she says people are lured in by necessity and curiosity.

“Vegans want to eat at a vegan spot so they can order anything off the menu,” says the 45-year-old who's been vegan for the past seven years. “I'm the same way. That's why Vegans Are Us is so popular. My menu is probably the biggest vegan menu in this area, probably in the world.”

And it's not just vegans coming in to sample her unique offerings. She says she sees just as many non-vegans as vegans, maybe more, curious how so many seemingly mainstream items can all be plant-based. And she has to laugh when customers question her about whether each item is plant based. Is the tuna vegan? Yes. Is the fish sandwich vegan? Yes. How about the Italian sub? And on and on.

Born in Vineland and now living in from Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, with her husband and two daughters, Harris-Bunton is a self-taught chef who was always interested in food and nutrition. As a little girl, she loved sitting in the kitchen and watching her mother and father create savory comfort food.

“I was always curious about knowing how to cook and being able to cook,” she recalls. “ I thought, God forbid, if I ever had to do this I want to make sure my parents enjoy it.”

After graduating Vineland High School, she graduated from Farley-Dickinson and worked in the mental health field, then as a corrections officer, and as a personal trainer catering to women. She even got the acting bug and can be seen in movies including "The Untouchables," starring Kevin Costner, and "The Upside," starring Kevin Hart.

But her passion for health and fitness led her to become a certified nutritionist helping others and also dealing with her own food allergies and digestive issues. A crushing family loss brought her to the realization of what she had to do.

“What made me fully turn into a health and wellness guru was when I lost all of my immediate family due to health problems,” she explains. She lost her dad 17 years ago, then six years later her sisters and mother passed away all due to health problems.

“I didn't want anybody to go through what I went through,” she says of that time. “I want people to be mindful that your body is your temple. You have to put good food in, in order to live and keep your immune system up.”

Her sensitivity to certain foods led her to gradually cut out items from her diet till she became a vegetarian.

“And I just started feeling great,” she recalls. “I'm cutting all this stuff out and feeling amazing. And I thought, what if I cut all this stuff out completely?”

She bet her husband she could go 30 days vegan, and he agreed to join her. Forty-five days later she says she never felt so good.

“I said I will never, ever eat meat again,” she says. “I had energy. I was thinking clear. It calmed me. It was a great feeling and I still feel that way today.”

It was during this time she was cooking vegan platters for others, branding herself as Vegans Are Us and even streaming live cooking demonstration on social media. When an opportunity arose to open her own restaurant in Vineland in 2019 she was ready. Then COVID hit. Harris-Bunton believes the pandemic actually helped her burgeoning business as people became concerned about their health and staying healthy.

The success of her Vineland location resulted in the opening of the Atlantic City location. And she's not ready to slow down. Harris-Bunton has ambitious plans.

“I know that Vegans Are Us is going to expand,” she says. “It's not done. Eventually Vegans Are Us will be in every state, and internationally as well.”

One of her most popular items is the Philly V-Steak, made with chopped Impossible meat, sweet peppers, Violife cheese alternative, lettuce and tomato and topped with her special sauce, which is a vegan take on Thousand Island dressing. All served on a locally baked vegan sub roll. And the taste rivals the well-known sub shop not far away on Mississippi Avenue.

Also popular is the Ultimate Beast Mac and Cheese Burger made from Beyond meat and topped with homemade mac and cheese (cashew or vegetable), lettuce and tomato, and of course, her secret, special sauce. Try it with the homemade collard greens. There are so many items to sample on the menu like the fried chicken, the wings (which she calls her Drumettes), and her favorite, the bacon cheese burger.

“This is my passion,” she says. “I love what I do. I think I was brought into this world to help others.

Every time someone walks though the door I say yes, another soul to save.”

Tips for cooking vegan potions

For home chefs who would like to cook vegan, Sharonda Harris-Bunton says don't be intimidated into thinking vegan cooking is difficult. She believes it's actually easier to cook vegan.

“People are surprised that they can eat things they're used to only with vegan alternative ingredients,” she explains.

Harris-Bunton believes seasoning is paramount and suggest using Himalayan salt, a pink salt that is healthier than Morton's, and using agave or monk fruit as a sweetener. Rather than vegetable oil, which is high in fat content, try sunflower, grape seed, or avocado oil. She also suggests checking the labels of products that claim to be plant-based but may contain ingredients that are not vegan.