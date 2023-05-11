One might think the most predominate restaurants in New Jersey serve seafood. Think about it. So much coastline, so many fish and shellfish. Or is it diners?

What about Italian food? It seems like on every other corner there's a pizzeria, trattoria or Italian restaurant. Could there be more Italian restaurants in New Jersey than any other type of cuisine?

Fuhgeddaboudit.

New Jersey has one of the largest Italian-American populations in the country. According to the U.S. Census, 17% or roughly 1.5 million Italian-Americans live in the Garden State. Toms River, in Ocean County, is home to the largest Italian-American population in the state, 29,062 to be exact. And there are more Italian restaurants in New Jersey than any other kind, according to an article earlier this year by New Jersey Monthly.

If you're an Italian restaurant, how do you stand out, how can you be different from the rest of the pack?

“I like the old school teachings, but with a new twist,” says Carlo Marsini, chef/owner of Marsini's Kitchen in Somers Point. “I cook with things you shouldn't put together but you do because you give it a shot. It's Italian in nature, but the ingredients, some will say, well that's not Italian.”

Oh, it's Italian.

Marsini and his staff are putting out some of the most creative and innovative Italian food from their modest restaurant off Maryland Avenue.

How about his brisket pasta that was so popular it sold out — brisket, edamame, baby corn with a meat stock made from the trimmings.

“I didn't think that it was going to work, but it did.”

Or try his Everything Pizza with a crust seasoned with everything bagel spice and stuffed with cream cheese, sour cream, mozzarella, scallions, chives and bacon. That's just the crust. The pizza is topped with Angus roast beef cooked in house, banana peppers, smoked gouda cheese and A1 horseradish sauce.

Marsini is a local, born and raised in Margate, and a graduate of Atlantic City High and the Atlantic Cape Community College Academy of Culinary Arts.

“I realized I was good at cooking and not at the books, so I decided to go the cooking route,” he says of his early years. “Culinary school just perfected some of the things I already knew from watching my grandparents, watching my mother cook. I just applied that and took it to the next level.”

Marsini's culinary career started at the former Opa Bar and Grill on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, then at the former Cucina Rustica at the Atlantic City Sheraton, when he was in his early 20's honing his saute skills. After working at several casinos in town he decided to open up his own catering business which flourished and led him to his present location, at the former Emilio's in Somers Point.

He still maintains his catering business, but now enjoys an equal success with in-house dining and takeout.

Marsini acknowledges that you have to distinguish yourself in the sea of restaurants, especially Italian restaurants, if you're going to be successful.

“I'm different. Just because I have chicken on my menu doesn't mean I'm going to have chicken parm, chicken piccata, chicken marsala. If you go to a typical Italian restaurant that's what you're going to find. I love to say that I'm not afraid to take the risk. I'm not afraid to be told you're doing it wrong. You're never going to know unless you do it.”

Some of his most popular dishes harken back to the comfort food his family made that stands the test of time. Try the escarole soup, his version of Italian wedding, with mini meatballs, chicken, carrots, celery, onions and escarole. Or meatballs made from a recipe handed down from his mother who combined the recipes from her mother and mother-in-law. He uses an 80/20 blend of 100% all-ground beef, eggs, parsley, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, with soaked bread, dried basil, salt and pepper, and a little bit of garlic.

“We fry our meatballs before they go in the homemade sauce,” he explains. “Old school way. We top them with a little ricotta dello.”

Marsini suggests trying the mushroom pappardelle — three different kinds of mushrooms (portobello, shiitake and cremini), asparagus, a cherry tomato medley (yellow, red and black) that's sauteed in garlic and oil, deglazed with a touch of stock, butter and a touch of cream served over pappardelle pasta and finished with Parmesan cheese.

“People go nuts over it,” he remarked.

Marsini's offers an array of sandwiches you might expect, but he never fails to put his own spin on it.

His favorite sandwich is their Chicken Italiano — chicken cutlet topped with broccoli rabe made in house, long hots and sharp provolone, topped with prosciutto and served on a sesame seeded Rando roll from his cousin's bakery in Atlantic City.

“If my staff knows I'm having a bad day, they'll split an Italiano with me because they know it will cheer me right up,” he says. “I've been making this sandwich since I've been 10 years old. It hasn't changed.”

He also puts his stamp on the pizza they cook.

“We're not afraid to cook the dough a little bit longer. It's not a tan bottom. We like to go closer to the weller side. It's thin and we want it to be crispy. I don't like a doughy pizza. (with the exception of their Grandma's pie). And we're not afraid to put anything on our pizza as well.”

He says he's put everything from tuna, lobster and filet mignon on their pies. He even tried Doritos on the crust just to say he did it.

He says their secret is putting the toppings and seasoning on their pies in stages, rather than all at once from the start. This avoids burning delicate toppings and gets the crust to where they want it to be.

“You have to be different now.”