In polls and at the pump, New Jerseyans see benefit to pumping their own gas

Busy roads, top-notch beaches, diners, tomatoes and Bruce Springsteen are among the things synonymous with New Jersey.

Another thing — drivers who don’t pump their own gas.

If a proposed bill in the state Legislature passes, the latter will no longer be valid.

The bill (A3105), officially known as the “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act,” has bipartisan support, with five Republicans and seven Democrats signing on as co-sponsors. It would allow drivers to fuel their cars themselves, but would still require gas stations with more than four pumps to provide full service, with an attendant, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

It was introduced and referred to the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee on March 7. No committee hearing date has been set.

“It just seems right,” said John Sharpe, of Egg Harbor Township, while stopped at Royal Farms at Tilton and Fire roads before heading to work.

Atlantic City casino workers feel smoking ban is in reach Atlantic City casino workers feel they are closer than ever to getting a law passed that would ban smoking in the gambling halls. Tuesday was the 16th anniversary of a New Jersey law that banned smoking almost everywhere indoors, except in casinos. About 250 casino workers held a rally in a waterfront park to call on the state Legislature to pass a bill that already has many co-sponsors in both parties. The casino industry and the main casino workers labor union oppose the bill, saying it will lead to job losses and revenue declines. No vote has yet been scheduled.

Sharpe is originally from Columbia, South Carolina, so he’s used to pumping gas himself.

“It was a little weird that New Jersey didn’t do it,” he said, adding stores could benefit from fewer staffing costs, but that it would take potential “starter” jobs away from young people.

Based on a recent Monmouth University poll, most New Jersey residents agree with Sharpe and wouldn’t mind the change.

More than two in three New Jerseyans surveyed said they would enjoy pumping their own gas. Just over half of the public (54%) supports self-service gas in New Jersey, as long as stations are still required to keep an attendant on duty for full service.

Most polled (60%), however, oppose a pump-your-own policy that completely ends full service at gas stations in the state, according to the poll.

New Jersey is the only state in the country that bans self-service gas pumps. It’s become a pop-culture phenomenon, with catchphrase bumper stickers and posters, many of which ironically remind people that “Jersey girls don’t pump gas.”

Gas prices decline again in NJ, around nation Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.13, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.87 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The official ban on self-serve gas in New Jersey began in 1949 with the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act, citing safety concerns such as fire hazards and deadly accidents. By the late 1970s, every U.S. state except for New Jersey and Oregon had overturned their bans on self-serve stations.

In 2015, Oregon eased its law by permitting self-serve gas in some rural and tribal areas, leaving New Jersey as the lone statewide holdout.

New Jersey lawmakers have tried reversing the ban before. In 1981, former state Assemblymen Gerald Cardinale introduced legislation to allow self-service pumps in New Jersey, but the bill failed.

Bob Donnell, of Lower Township, said he envisions New Jersey gas station service being faster if drivers can grab the pump handle themselves.

“You don’t have to wait for an attendant,” Donnell said. “The price will be less than the full-service lane, plus it will be quicker, in and out, and will speed up lines at the gas station.”

Lacey Township’s Kylie Rado also believes if she were allowed to pump gas herself, time would be saved.

Gas prices drop amid demand dip, petroleum reserve release TRENTON — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid an unseasonal d…

“Sometimes, when it’s busy, it takes a long time for somebody (gas attendant) to come over,” Rado, 24, said as she waited for her tank to be filled at a Sunoco station on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, less than a mile from the Garden State Parkway. “If I’m in a rush, I just want to do it myself.”

Another perk in the bill would allow gas stations to offer discounts to consumers who pump their own gas.

Experts say many would enjoy this perk if the law were enacted in a nation with record-high gas prices.

Aidan Rodriquez, a Temple University student from Linwood, said he, like many in the United States, would be relieved if gas prices dropped.

He said he usually fills his tank up in New Jersey because he’s recently seen gas prices in Philadelphia spike to about $5 per gallon.

While a self-pump gas station sounds meaningful to many, some, like Margate’s Neil Sperling, say stripping jobs away isn’t worth shorter wait times at the gas line.

“If it lowers the prices, I don’t mind,” Sperling said while parked outside the Egg Harbor Township Royal Farms. “But I also don’t want to put people out of work.”

There’s been some progress in forcing prices down.

Gas prices in New Jersey and nationwide have fallen amid plans for more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to be released. In some places, it is back below $4 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com on Saturday, a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.95 at the Lukoil on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Gas was still averaging $4.03 per gallon overall in the state, according to the site.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.