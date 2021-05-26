 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In-person visits to resume at Atlantic County nursing home, jail
0 comments
top story

In-person visits to resume at Atlantic County nursing home, jail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unlikely possibility that they lead to a Chinese lab.

In response to loosening federal and state COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are once again permitted at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and will soon be permitted at the county jail in Mays Landing, county officials said Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Meadowview accepts 30-minute visits by appointment from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a choice of visiting in person (indoors or out) or virtually. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/meadowview or by calling 609-645-5955.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The jail will begin accepting visitors June 7 by appointment. Appointments will be available daily, but dates and times will vary among inmate locations within the facility. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/adult-detention.

Visitors to Meadowview or the jail must wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, according to current federal and state guidance.

“This is certainly good news for those who have patiently waited for the opportunity to visit with their loved ones,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “As restrictions are lifted we will continue to follow protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all concerned.”

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News