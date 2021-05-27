In-person visits resuming at Atlantic County nursing home, jail

In response to loosening federal and state COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are once again permitted at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and will soon be permitted at the county jail in Mays Landing, county officials said Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Meadowview accepts 30-minute visits by appointment from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a choice of visiting in person (indoors or out) or virtually. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/meadowview or by calling 609-645-5955.

The jail will begin accepting visitors June 7 by appointment. Appointments will be available daily, but dates and times will vary among inmate locations within the facility. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/adult-detention.

Visitors to Meadowview or the jail must wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, county officials said, citing current federal and state guidance.