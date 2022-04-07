In-person event boom in Atlantic City expected throughout 2022, Meet AC says

ATLANTIC CITY — Meet AC, the resort's convention and visitors bureau, says its latest figures indicate event planners are increasingly shifting from virtual to in-person events now that most COVID-19 restrictions have been dropped.

Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission, in this year's first quarter, hosted 11 in-person events across the city, eight of which were held at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the organizations said Monday.

With 23,211 hotel bookings for meetings, conventions, the events have totaled nearly $34.7 million in revenue for the city, Meet AC said.

“In-person meetings and conventions are making a comeback, as 85% of American workers view this face-to-face interaction as irreplaceable, while 64% report feeling the effects of Zoom fatigue as reported by the U.S. Travel Association,” said Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg in a statement Monday. “Not only is business travel important for the human interaction it allows, but it is a significant economic driver for the destination, not only for our convention center, but our casino and hotel partners, restaurants and attractions. We have put protocols in place that allow planners and attendees to meet safely in person at the Atlantic City Convention Center, and we’re excited to continue to welcome them back with open arms.”

Meet AC anticipates the return to in-person events will continue throughout the year. The organization said Monday it anticipates around 23,600 room nights, spawning about $27 million for Atlantic City this spring, Sieg said.

Twelve events between Meet AC and the Gaming Commission are scheduled for the second quarter, including the 2022 CHAMPS East Coast Trade Show and Zero Gravity NJ State Championships.

“As we continue to learn how to live with COVID-19, we’re seeing more event planners begin to host their meetings and conventions in-person in our destination,” Sieg said. “As we move into the high seasons of spring and summer, we’re expecting to see these events increase in frequency and size."

Meet AC administrators say they expect this year's numbers to build off a strong 2021, which was substantially better than 2020, when the coronavirus first started spreading, compelling public officials to make unprecedented decisions to close business and restrict gathering limits.

In 2021, Atlantic City had 195,762 meeting, convention and event room night bookings and 34,935 group motorcoach room nights booked, for a total of 230,697. Projected future room night booking of 357,845 and a projected future delegate spending of about $247 million are expected in 2022, the organization said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.