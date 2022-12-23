In Ocean City, ordinance infractions could become ‘disturbing the peace’

OCEAN CITY — Previously minor infractions of city codes could mean a trip to the police station under an ordinance change introduced by City Council on Thursday.

A number of minor violations, from riding bikes on the Boardwalk after hours to jumping from bridges into the water, will move from ordinance violations to a potential charge of disturbing the peace under the proposed amendments.

A public hearing on the changes is set for Jan. 12, followed by a final vote. As proposed, the changes will give police more latitude in dealing with juveniles, city attorney Dottie McCrosson told council members.

Over the past two summers, Ocean City and other shore communities have tried to rein in large gatherings of teenagers on the beach and other issues with juveniles. In part, juvenile justice reforms approved in Trenton are to blame, at least as far as local officials are concerned.

With a stated aim to keep those under 18 out of the criminal justice system, the reforms expanded the use of curbside warnings and stationhouse adjustments over filing complaints against young people.

For many infractions, the most an officer can do is issue a warning. Local officials say the kids all know that, making it difficult to curb some behavior.

The amendments introduced Thursday would put multiple local ordinance violations into a stricter category, which would allow officers to take juveniles into custody, McCrosson said.

The ordinance runs more than 22 pages, she said, with amendments in multiple areas.

“In most cases, it’s just one sentence saying, ‘A violation of this section constitutes a breach of the peace,’” McCrosson said.

Local ordinance violations that could be elevated to a charge of disturbing the peace under the proposed change include underage possession of alcohol, curfew violations, graffiti, use of fireworks, misrepresenting one's age to police, jumping from bridges, violations of beach badge requirements or the time limit for using bikes on the Boardwalk, smoking in the smoke-free parks and playgrounds, and littering.

Someone accused of disturbing the peace can face disorderly persons charges, which can result in fines, community service or time in jail if convicted.

The vote to introduce the ordinance was unanimous, with some on council expressing enthusiasm for the proposal.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman was not available for an interview Friday. In previous comments, he cited rules limiting police searches of juveniles and what charges can be filed as part of what was driving increased problems with teenagers in the summer.

In 2021, multiple communities at the Jersey Shore reported problems with large gatherings of young people, often on beaches and boardwalks. The issue continued in 2022. In Ocean City, some nights saw more than 1,000 young people gathered on a beach path near the Boardwalk.

Police did not disperse the teens, under the assumption that a large crowd under the watch of officers was a better option than multiple smaller crowds scattered around the community.

Still, there were issues. In earlier interviews, Prettyman said shoplifting reports were way up, and there were also problems with underage alcohol and fights. In other years, officers could bring a teenager to the station and make a call to parents, potentially offering a strong reason for kids to behave themselves.