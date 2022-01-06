In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant

On Jan. 6, 2021, elected Democrats and Republicans condemned the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. A year later, the events appear to be increasingly viewed through a partisan lens.
Take two of New Jersey’s congressmen as examples.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a former Democrat whose high-profile defection to Donald Trump and the Republican Party made national headlines, remembers being told to return to his office on the date in question as rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol.
Even before that, he could hear noises in the distance and knew something was going on. He collected his staff and made his way to his congressional office, hunkered down until the building was cleared, and returned to session with the House of Representatives later that day.
“Believe it or not, we watched it on television and we got a lot of work done,” Van Drew said Thursday, the anniversary of a day that has been described as the most significant breach of the Capitol since the War of 1812. “As unremarkable as it sounds, we got caught up on a lot of constituent service things.”
He does not see Trump as culpable for the violence, saying the former president used the word “peaceful” multiple times as he spoke that day.
Jeff Van Drew was always a 'confounding figure' in New Jersey politics. Switching parties hasn't changed that.
When Jeff Van Drew opposed an infrastructure bill last week that included millions for his S…
“He obviously did not want this to happen,” he said.
Van Drew, up for reelection in November, said he had two points to make about the events that day.
“Nobody should agree with what happened. That’s number one,” Van Drew said. “Point two is that this thing is now being politicized, and that’s disappointing.”
Democrats are using the attack, which left several people dead, 140 officers injured and extensive damage to the Capitol, to paint all Republicans and Trump supporters as terrorists, he alleged in a phone interview. He described it as deeply unfair.
U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st, said he used to sit next to Van Drew. In a separate interview Thursday, he also said politics should have no place in discussions of the Jan. 6 riots.
“This is not a Democratic issue. This is not a Republican issue. This is an American issue,” Norcross said. “We as a nation can’t be divided on this issue.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling.
But that was about the only area of agreement. Rather than a chance to hole up in an office and handle some delayed tasks, Norcross described the day in visceral terms, describing watching Capitol Police officers barricade the doors of the Rotunda with antique furniture and seeing blood on broken window glass.
“This was no protest. Blood was being shed. A woman was killed right outside our door,” Norcross said.
The difference in accounts, and in the two men’s views on what happened in the year since, illustrates a fundamental divide even as both men spoke of the need to rebuild bridges and find common ground.
Van Drew won his seat as a Democrat in a swing district that supported Republican Frank LoBiondo for 24 years. In deep-blue New Jersey, Norcross’ outlook appears to be the more common.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., described Jan. 6 as an attack on Americans’ “most sacred civic space” in a video posted to Facebook.
“There was unfettered bigotry and relentless hate expressed. Anger and violence and loss of life,” Booker said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies on Thursday clung to false claims about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection.
“One year ago today, the world watched in horror as our sacred temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol building, was besieged by fellow Americans,” wrote U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. “This was the culmination of a months-long, coordinated campaign by former President Trump to sow deep distrust in the integrity of our elections because he refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election.”
Van Drew, who famously met Trump in the White House after changing parties in late 2019, made several similar points Thursday, saying the Democratic majority in Congress and Biden are failing miserably on multiple fronts. He called Biden’s administration the worst in American history.
Van Drew said he accepts the results of the 2020 election but still cast doubts on the fairness of the vote.
“I’ve accepted it, obviously,” he said. “Whether people believe it or not, every individual can make their own decision.”
Van Drew argued there were irregularities in the vote, held largely through mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allegations included ballots being sent to wrong addresses, people receiving more than one ballot or receiving ballots in the names of people’s long-dead parents.
But he declined to provide specific examples, saying those who reported issues to his office would be afraid of repercussions if they spoke publicly.
When Harry Furman began his teaching career at Vineland High School in 1972, a student in hi…
“I’m not going to get into that. It’s over. It’s passed and done,” he said.
Courts in other states have rejected multiple challenges to the 2020 vote that alleged fraud. An Associated Press investigation found hundreds of accusations of voter fraud in six battleground states, far too few to impact the results of the election, in which 25.5 million voters participated.
Van Drew does not believe the House committee investigating Jan. 6 is nonpartisan, saying the two participating Republicans want to do as much harm to the Republican Party as possible. He further maintains that no fair exploration of the issue could leave out the violence of the summer of 2020, which saw national unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and other incidents.
The summer saw peaceful protests as well as violence and looting. Atlantic City saw both a massive protest and smashed windows and other damage that resulted in 95 arrests.
“What happened with Antifa? Why does that not matter?” Van Drew said. “A real, true commission would look at what’s happening in America and ask why is that happening.”
Norcross had little patience with that approach, saying Van Drew “is out of his (expletive) mind.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A little more than a year after becoming the backdrop of looting and vandali…
“We are talking about an attack on our Capitol and our democracy.”
Norcross said the unrest of 2020 should be investigated and understood, but said it would be a mistake to conflate the issues.
“We have to be able to do two things at once,” he said.
Norcross described himself as “an old labor guy” who’s seen plenty of demonstrations, picket lines and protests. None of it prepared him for that day last year, he said, when Americans fought Americans in an attempt to disrupt a peaceful transfer of power that has taken place since George Washington finished his second term.
“I get very emotional when I hear people deny the actual facts,” Norcross said.
Another South Jersey congressman, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, who was photographed on his knees helping clean up the aftermath, was not available for an interview Thursday. His staff said there would be no official statement about the anniversary.
On Kim’s Twitter account, he emphasized unity.
“It’s not too late to unite this country. I was wrong to think unity needed a shock to the system to catalyze. We don’t need a shock. We need service,” Kim wrote as part of a lengthy thread Thursday. “Today we remember a year ago, but I propose that going forward we make Jan. 6 a day of common good. A day of e pluribus unum.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.