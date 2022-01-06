In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant

Van Drew said he accepts the results of the 2020 election but still cast doubts on the fairness of the vote.

“I’ve accepted it, obviously,” he said. “Whether people believe it or not, every individual can make their own decision.”

Van Drew argued there were irregularities in the vote, held largely through mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allegations included ballots being sent to wrong addresses, people receiving more than one ballot or receiving ballots in the names of people’s long-dead parents.

But he declined to provide specific examples, saying those who reported issues to his office would be afraid of repercussions if they spoke publicly.

“I’m not going to get into that. It’s over. It’s passed and done,” he said.

Courts in other states have rejected multiple challenges to the 2020 vote that alleged fraud. An Associated Press investigation found hundreds of accusations of voter fraud in six battleground states, far too few to impact the results of the election, in which 25.5 million voters participated.