In new book and old lawsuit, Atlantic City man claims to be son of JFK and Marilyn Monroe

It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999. This is a man who petitioned to change his name from John Ruben Burton to John F. Kennedy in a California legal filing in 1994.
He claims to be the child of the assassinated president and Marilyn Monroe, two of the most famous people of the 20th century and both lightning rods for conspiracy theories.
Over almost 500 pages in a recently released book, “President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe’s Son, in His Own Words,” he describes his childhood in California, beginning with the astonishing allegation that he was taken at gunpoint from Monroe in Beverly Hills when he was about 12 years old.
“It’s a story about what happened to me, and how I was kidnapped from my mother,” Kennedy said in a recent interview at his apartment. Burton was not his original name, either. He said he picked it out of a TV Guide. “I could never answer to the name Ruben Gonzalez.”
The story he tells, in person and in the book, strains credulity. He claims his parents were kept from marrying by Joseph Kennedy, the father of the future president, to avoid harming his political ambitions for his son.
Counties have until Nov. 20 to finalize election results and send them to the state, and for…
The author indicates he has DNA evidence proving his connection. When pressed to show documentation, his son emailed images of results from a commercial genetic ancestry testing service, which do not appear to demonstrate any connection to Monroe or to the Kennedy family.
Still, Kennedy remains adamant that his story is genuine. He said he remembers both Monroe and Kennedy from his childhood.
“I lived mainly with my father. My mother was working. She’d come to visit. She only lived in New York, so it was easy to travel back and forth,” he said.
She was then the more famous of the two.
“I believe I was born about 1950, maybe ’49,” he said.
At that time, Monroe had begun her film career and Kennedy represented Massachusetts’ 11th Congressional District. By 1962, around the time of his alleged kidnapping, Kennedy was in the White House and Monroe was an international superstar. Both died young, Monroe in 1962.
The miniature Borough of Pine Valley is expected to disappear by the end of this year. The p…
Both lives have been exhaustively documented. Monroe married three times, including to playwright Arthur Miller and baseball star Joe DiMaggio. She had no children. There are also multiple stories of affairs during her lifetime, including unproven allegations of one with the president, the story fueled by her sultry and very public rendition of “Happy Birthday” in 1962, when Kennedy was 45.
Multiple writers have claimed Monroe had an affair with Kennedy or his brother, Robert Kennedy, then the U.S. attorney general. But it appears only the Atlantic City Kennedy claims the two were a secretly a couple for a decade, even having a son together.
“It’s hard to believe, but it happened,” he said.
He maintains the secret was easier to keep than most would believe.
“Society didn’t know about them, but the upper crust did,” he said.
His son, William Henry Kennedy, also of Atlantic City, said his father has not deviated from the story for as long as he can remember, and that he rebuffed any attempt to change or edit the book.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth ele…
“This has been his story from Day One,” William Kennedy said. The book itself also indicates he insisted on his version of his parentage even in childhood, describing fights with school officials and even telling Mary Gonzalez, the woman he grew up with, not to call him “hijo,” the Spanish word for son.
In 2008, then living in New York, the former Burton sued the Kennedy estate, seeking to claim a portion of the family fortune. At that time, lawyers for the estate described the suit as frivolous. In a decision in June 2009, later upheld on appeal, Judge William Pauley III dismissed the suit.
“Although lacking any documentary or corroborating proof of this assertion, plaintiff attaches pictures of himself to the complaint, which he presumably believes reveals his resemblance to President Kennedy,” reads the decision.
The court did not rule on the validity of those claims, finding instead that even if everything he said were true, he would still not be entitled to a share of the inheritance as a child born out of wedlock, under Massachusetts law at the time of President Kennedy’s death.
Patrick J. Kennedy, the nephew of President Kennedy and son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, now lives in Atlantic County. His family declined to comment when contacted for this story. He is a former Democratic congressman representing Rhode Island’s 1st District.
The book is self-published through Gatekeeper Press. It is available on Amazon and through other online retailers, in e-editions and in print. Kennedy plans for it to be part of a series, saying the next volume will discuss how his kidnappers got away with the crime. More details can be found at johnfkennedyinhisownwords.com.
About 3.5% of Atlantic County registered voters and 4.6% of those in Cape May County opted t…
“The people who have read it, they like it. There are the naysayers, and they say, ‘Well, you make a compelling story,’” Kennedy said.
His wife, Hilda T. Kennedy, declined to be interviewed at the kitchen table. She said she will play a bigger part in the sequel.
Kennedy said he has tried to contact the family he claims as his own.
“I tried talking to them several times. Each time, it wasn’t happening,” he said.
He is no longer in touch with the Gonzalez family, he said.
“I don’t talk to them,” he said. “They all knew. They were well aware of what was going on. It wasn’t a kept secret. It was well known.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
“I could never answer to the name Ruben Gonzalez.”
John F. Kennedy
Atlantic City man who claims to be the child of President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.