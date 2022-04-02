In line for Chris Rock's show at Borgata, people react to Oscar-night slap

ATLANTIC CITY — From celebrities to civilians, everyone has an opinion about Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith during last weekend's Academy Awards, including people attending his second round of shows since the incident at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday night.

The slap by Smith was in reaction to a bald joke by Rock about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. The moment was viewed by millions across the globe, despite this year's Oscars being the second lowest viewed in the ceremony's history.

Ten minutes later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard."

Orlando and Alicia Bonilla, a couple from Jersey City who were at Borgata celebrating their birthdays, said they weren't sure how they would react if they were put in the Smiths' place.

"I think he was in the wrong," Orlando Bonilla, 39, said of Smith.

"More men should be like Will," said Alicia Bonilla, 48, who said Smith was right for "defending his woman."

The couple, who frequent comedy shows often and have seen celebrity comedians like Dave Chapelle, both answered with an "I don't know" when asked what they would do in that situation.

"I think I would tell him to watch his mouth like Will did, but I wouldn't slap him," said Orlando Bonilla. "As soon as we got backstage, it might be a different story."

Alicia Bonilla said she would look at her husband and ask him, "What are you going to do?"

Because of the slap, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, meaning he will no longer be able to put in his vote for movies nominated by the Academy for awards, as well as losing his ability to screen nominated movies. He will be allowed back to the award ceremonies held by the Academy and is still able to be nominated, according to the organization.

Borgata was packed Saturday night, with hundreds of people waiting in two lines that swiveled from the box office to Premier night club, then to the slots and table games, all the way back near the Marketplace food court, for Rock's 7 p.m. show.

The line still had hundreds of people waiting to enter the venue for at least an hour after the show's expected start time.

"It was a bad moment for both of them," said Donna Morrici, of Atco, Camden County, who was at Borgata with family and friends celebrating her 50th birthday. "Chris Rock didn't know about Jada's condition. ... That was a lot of pent-up frustration."

This is not Smith's first public slap, either. The actor slapped a man posing as a reporter who hugged him, and then tried to kiss him, during the 2012 red carpet debut of Men in Black III.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock would not be pressing charges on Smith, even though they were ready to arrest Smith last Sunday, but didn't on the comedian's request.

During his first public appearance since the incident, Wednesday in Boston, Rock briefly addressed the incident, saying he was "still processing" the matter.

Back in Atlantic City, people with virtual tickets had to wait in another long line to get paper tickets at the casino's box office as Borgata patrons said "no phones were allowed" inside the event venue.

Both of Rock's 7 and 10 p.m. shows were nearly sold out, with last-minute tickets going for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Chris Rock's brother jokes about Will Smith Tony Rock - Chris Rock's brother - has joked about the controversy at this year's Oscars.

Many people attending Saturday's shows had bought their tickets months in advance, including Princess Davenport, of Philadelphia, who said she bought tickets to celebrate her 51st birthday.

Davenport said Rock was an excellent comedian and did not agree with Smith's reaction to the joke.

"It wasn't called for," said Davenport. "If Will felt a certain way about it, he should have went backstage to talk about it. It was wrong to do on national television, and they should have taken his Oscar."

Davenport didn't expect Rock to talk about the incident. She said she hopes the comedian "doesn't dwell" on the situation, and hopes new material, like a stand-up special or a television show, stems from his experience.

