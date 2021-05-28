In Bridgeton, victims’ relatives stand against deadly violence

BRIDGETON — They gathered in anger and frustration. They gathered after a bloody spring that has seen far too many shootings in this small city and the surrounding area. And they gathered in hope.
The group, including many who lost loved ones and family members to gun violence this year, gathered in a downtown park on the bank of the Cohansey River and marched to the Cumberland County courthouse on Broad Street on Friday afternoon and stuck it out as a persistent drizzle opened into full rain.
“Let’s take this anger and put it to the positive. Let’s stop this,” said Jennifer Williams-Crosell. She said the community does not need any more children losing parents or parents losing children. “Let moms go to graduations and weddings instead of funerals.”
Williams-Crosell spoke from the heart, and from experience. Her daughter, Aaliyah Eubanks, was shot to death in her home March 16. She started organizing the Our Kids’ Lives Matter rally and march before the latest shooting sent shockwaves through the state.
Just before midnight last Saturday, gunshots ended a ‘90s-themed birthday party in nearby Fairfield Township in an attack that left two dead and 11 injured. Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, lost their lives. Later in the week, Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died of injuries received that night.
BRIDGETON — “18, 19, 20, 21 …” Terence Ridgeway counted aloud, breathlessly, as he used his …
State Police have announced the arrest of two men on weapons charges in connection with the incident, although neither has been charged in the shooting. Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, hosted the party and has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, while Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, possession of high-capacity magazine and other charges.
It was the 25th reported shooting incident in the city since the start of 2020, according to Press archives, and the third of 2021. In addition to Eubanks, a 31-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a shooting on South Avenue in February.
Eubanks’ young son, Kyron Martin, was there with her close friend Karina Paneda. Williams-Crosell’s sister Mary Muhammad helped organize the event and joined the call for community action against violence.
“Nobody’s children are safe right now. That’s why we’re marching,” Muhammad said. “We’re going to keep our voices raised as loud as we can, scream it to the heavens. They need to hear us, because we’re standing for our dead relatives.”
She said no politicians would improve the situation.
'A lot of people got shot, and everybody is scared,' 911 calls from Fairfield party shooting show fear, chaos
“There’s a lot people shot. A lot of people got shot, and everybody is scared,” a frantic wo…
“Ain’t nobody going to fix this but us. I’m tired. You guys have to be tired. I’m tired of going to the funerals. I’m tired of printing out pictures,” she said, slamming the handmade sign showing photos of murder victims for emphasis. “The souls that we lost, we’ve got to make something good come out of this.”
Some officials did attend the event.
“We at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office stand in solidarity with the families. We agree that too many young people in our community are dying,” said county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, who joined the marchers in the park before they set off toward her office in the courthouse.
She said her office would protect the anonymity of those who provide information.
Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said his officers are working night and day, in cooperation with the State Police, to investigate the shootings. But he said the police need cooperation from the community. He said the violence is coming from 1% of the community.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Millville woman succumbed to injuries sustained over the …
“That 99% of the good people is the biggest gang that we have. So don’t let that 1% dictate what you can and cannot do with your life,” Gaimari said. “We need your help.”
He indicated police have an idea who was responsible for the bloodshed.
“We have suspects. I’m not going to lie to you. We have suspects. Do we have enough to arrest? If we did, they’d be in handcuffs,” he said. “We need the community’s support. We need the community’s help. If you know something, please let us know.”
The State Police have a site for submitting evidence in the Fairfield Township shooting: njsphq.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fairfieldmassshooting. Or call 856-451-0101.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.