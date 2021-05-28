In Bridgeton, victims’ relatives stand against deadly violence

Some officials did attend the event.

“We at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office stand in solidarity with the families. We agree that too many young people in our community are dying,” said county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, who joined the marchers in the park before they set off toward her office in the courthouse.

She said her office would protect the anonymity of those who provide information.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said his officers are working night and day, in cooperation with the State Police, to investigate the shootings. But he said the police need cooperation from the community. He said the violence is coming from 1% of the community.

“That 99% of the good people is the biggest gang that we have. So don’t let that 1% dictate what you can and cannot do with your life,” Gaimari said. “We need your help.”

He indicated police have an idea who was responsible for the bloodshed.

“We have suspects. I’m not going to lie to you. We have suspects. Do we have enough to arrest? If we did, they’d be in handcuffs,” he said. “We need the community’s support. We need the community’s help. If you know something, please let us know.”