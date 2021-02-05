In a pandemic-ridden world, Sea Isle City mayor keeps positive attitude

“I still think I’m 36,” he joked.

Standing at 5-foot-6, the man with the larger-than-life personality and quick wit has become the face of Sea Isle, even jokingly dubbing it “the capital of Cape May County,” which gets the other shore town mayors all riled up, he said.

+3 Middle Township reopens renovated park under new name MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A park in the Rio Grande section of the township reopened Friday after und…

To Desiderio, it’s always sunny in Sea Isle.

That shifted last March, when the world — even Sea Isle — was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the shoulder season. Businesses were about to open, people were getting ready to come down, summer was around the corner, “and then we hit stop,” the mayor said.

“And then you didn’t know where you were going when you hit stop.”

The unknown was the hardest part.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any other elected official, ever,” he said.

“Take a nor’easter or storm, Superstorm Sandy. … We know what to do,” he said. “We know that the storm’s coming. We know that we have to prepare. We know that we may have to evacuate. We know that we have to make sure our residents are safe. We know we have to get the warnings out to them. We know exactly what we have to do. This was a totally different animal.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}