In a pandemic-ridden world, Sea Isle City mayor keeps positive attitude

SEA ISLE CITY — Leonard Desiderio stepped out of his SUV across the street from the Avalon Recreation Center last week. He wore a scarf and a Sea Isle Ice mask as he met Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
It was a frigid January day.
Desiderio stood outside the recreation center, which is situated on the beach block, where the wind lashed so hard it bit the skin on your face.
“Man, when I left Sea Isle it was 85 degrees. Avalon really is cooler by a mile!” he joked, poking fun at Avalon’s slogan.
The recreation center is home to the county’s first COVID-19 vaccination site. Other sites are ready to go, the county just needs more vaccines. Desiderio and other county officials visited Avalon “to see how things are going and to get an update.”
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mayor Frank Sippel on Wednesday said the field house at Lower Cape May Regi…
“We like to come through and see what’s going on. From all we’ve heard, it’s been excellent,” he said.
Desiderio, 63, has been a county commissioner since 2002 and the mayor of Sea Isle since 1993. He’s also a husband, the father of a 22-year-old year daughter, an owner of a Shih Tzu named Bruno and a small business owner. He owns the Sea Isle Inn motel and Kix McNutley’s, a bar and packaged goods store.
He was 36 when he became mayor.
“I still think I’m 36,” he joked.
Standing at 5-foot-6, the man with the larger-than-life personality and quick wit has become the face of Sea Isle, even jokingly dubbing it “the capital of Cape May County,” which gets the other shore town mayors all riled up, he said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A park in the Rio Grande section of the township reopened Friday after und…
To Desiderio, it’s always sunny in Sea Isle.
That shifted last March, when the world — even Sea Isle — was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the shoulder season. Businesses were about to open, people were getting ready to come down, summer was around the corner, “and then we hit stop,” the mayor said.
“And then you didn’t know where you were going when you hit stop.”
The unknown was the hardest part.
A year after opening, AtlantiCare’s newest surgery center finally fully operational amid COVID-19 pandemic
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s shiny new Center for Orthopaedic…
“I wouldn’t wish this on any other elected official, ever,” he said.
“Take a nor’easter or storm, Superstorm Sandy. … We know what to do,” he said. “We know that the storm’s coming. We know that we have to prepare. We know that we may have to evacuate. We know that we have to make sure our residents are safe. We know we have to get the warnings out to them. We know exactly what we have to do. This was a totally different animal.”
When the pandemic hit, he didn’t think it would be that bad, but then he started seeing a lot of bigger events in the region being canceled.
“You started to hear that Philly canceled (events), and I thought, ‘Whoa, that’s in May,’” he said. “Then Philly canceled this, and that’s in September, and the Boston Marathon is canceled and this is canceled and that’s canceled. I said, ‘We’re in this for the long haul.’
“I realized this was bad, but I didn’t know how bad it was and how bad it could get.”
SEA ISLE CITY — City Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would establish a duty …
But that didn’t stop him from doing his job of protecting the people, businesses and visitors in the city. In early spring 2020, he co-chaired a task force with county Commissioner Will Morey and local business owners to come up with a plan for how to reopen businesses safely in the county.
“A great concern of mine was how we were going to move forward while at the same time knowing that safety was our No. 1 priority,” he said. “We didn’t know what this was going to be or how this pandemic was going to affect us.”
His biggest priority was keeping the community informed, as it seemed restrictions and rules changed daily in the early days of the pandemic. With a newsletter pushed out four times a week, he gave year-round and seasonal residents up-to-date information about the virus, what rules the city had in place (he closed the beach and promenade until Memorial Day) and how things would look once the city started to reopen for business.
And as anyone who knows him knows, despite everything, he always did it with a smile on his face or a quick joke to lighten the mood, even as the virus took millions of lives across the globe. It took two in Sea Isle.
“He did a great job in keeping things calm and trying to balance the needs of what were dictated through executive orders and concerns of the citizens,” said George Savastano, the city’s business administrator. “I think it’s one of his greatest strengths that he’s able to put people at ease and make it clear to them that he cares.”
MARGATE — Looking for Valentine’s Day ideas and have money to spend?
As a local businessman, Desiderio understood firsthand how the virus has impacted small businesses, Savastano said.
Going forward, the mayor is focused on getting as many vaccines as he can into the county and into the arms of its residents.
Desiderio’s wife, Carmela, 60, married him when he was mayor. She worked for the city for 42 years in the purchasing department before retiring.
“He had to think of us as a family, us as a business and the citizens and visitors of Sea Isle,” she said. “This was no easy task, and I do not envy him.”
But his personality makes it easy. In a dark time, he stays up.
Aryiane Hill, 12, of Atlantic City, watched the presidential inauguration Wednesday with her mom.
“He knows when to be serious and when not to be serious,” she said.
The mayor remains hopeful and truly believes we’ll be in a better position, but we’re not there yet.
“Do I think that it’s going to be smooth sailing this summer? Do I think we’re going to go back to 2019 for this summer? No. I think we’ve still got some time to go,” he said.
And even though the pandemic weighs heavy, he stays positive.
He has to be.
“I like to start my day with a laugh,” he said. “I’m the franchise tag here. If I’m off, everything’s off.”
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (8)
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (11)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (5)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (3)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (13)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (12)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (19)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (4)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (1)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (9)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (15)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (17)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (16)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (6)
marchforlife_MT right to life 012921 (18)
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.