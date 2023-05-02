CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Work is set to begin this fall on improvements to the Cape May County Veterans’ Cemetery in the county’s Crest Haven complex.

The project is expected to take years to complete, with aesthetic improvements, road resurfacing and the creation of a grander, “more patriotic” entrance, county officials said in a news release. The Cape May County Board of Commissioners recently authorized a multiyear, phased approach for the project.

“After more than 40 years in service, we want to enhance the grounds and the visitor experience through natural beauty,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, who is also a retired Army brigadier general. “We intend to accomplish these goals by complementing the natural environment with plant material throughout the cemetery and along the perimeter which will provide privacy, attractive sight lines, and seasonal natural color.”

In a statement announcing the work, the county did not include a total expected cost, and there was no immediate response to a request for a cost estimate.

The county has approved a landscape architecture contract with the firm Melillo-Bauer-Carman, set to develop renderings for the first phase of the work by the end of this month.

New asphalt pavement for the entire cemetery complex is expected to be completed by the end of June and Phase 1 construction will start in the fall, according to county officials.

“The county is making a major commitment to further beautifying the Veterans’ Cemetery and to ensure it remains a place of honor to our veterans and our citizens for many years to come,” said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, who is the liaison to the county Department of Facilities and Services.

Additional seating for private reflection, new signs and other enhancements are planned.

County officials say there will be minimal disruptions while the work is underway.

“The Department of Facilities and Services has hired a full-time cemetery superintendent to maintain the 17.6-acre grounds and work with Veterans Affairs to coordinate burials without interruption,” reads a statement from the county on the project.