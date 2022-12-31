Improvements made to the Atlantic City Police Department in 2022

ATLANTIC CITY — It was a pretty good year for the Atlantic City Police Department.

After 10 years of no raises, the force finally got a raise in 2022, along with a new five-year contract, Civil Service Rules reinstated and new leadership promoted.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito publicly swore in Chief James Sarkos in November.

Sarkos had done the job without the title for more than two years, awaiting approval by the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances and operations under a 2016 takeover law.

Two new deputy chiefs were promoted from the rank of captain last week. They are Stacy Herrerias and Rudy Lushina, who will be publicly sworn in in January, Sarkos said.

At the same time, the force is celebrating its first year in recent memory without any excessive force claims through Dec. 11, while responding to 24% more calls for service this year than last.

In 2021, only one excessive force complaint was filed.

"Back in 2012 before our major reforms, we used to get about 60 excessive force complaints (a year) and 250 complaints to Internal Affairs generally," Sarkos said at this month's CitiStat meeting.

CitiStat is a data collection system designed to improve the accountability of all city departments. Department heads report on their staff’s efforts to address problems identified by residents and visitors every two weeks.

Sarkos gave credit for the success in lessening complaints to the department's use of an early warning system, which identifies officers who may need help dealing with some aspect of the job, as well as the effect of body worn cameras and improved training of officers.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz started a new Clean and Safe Atlantic City group that meets bi-weekly, and that has provided a way for business owners, police, the Atlantic County prosecutor and sheriff, politicians, residents and casino executives to work together to fight crime and blight.

That group has also helped the police, said Lushina at a recent meeting.

"The Police Department no longer feels alone in trying to solve homelessness issues. We feel encouraged and enthusiastic about things getting done," Lushina told the group.

The members, who began meeting in the summer to prepare for the national NAACP convention coming to the city, have continued to meet and have made great strides in cracking down on repeat shoplifting offenders, getting repeat offenders into substance or mental health treatment, and getting hundreds of the city's streetlights repaired.

Police infrastructure also improved drastically this year.

There are now electronic license plate readers installed and working at every entrance and exit to the city except the Atlantic City Expressway. Equipment will be installed there once the South Jersey Transportation Authority signs a memorandum of agreement with the city.

The license plate readers, purchased through a $700,000 federal Department of Justice grant, give police access to immediate information when stolen cars or those identified as participating in a crime enter the city.

The state announced in August it would provide $16.8 million in additional aid to the city, $5 million of which will be used to purchase and install a citywide security camera system.

The funds were left over from last year's state budget, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference then at the city's public works yard.

“We have talked about this a long time,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said then of the need for a citywide camera system, adding it won’t stop all crime but will give police new tools to prevent and investigate it.

Small said that in East Orange, Essex County, a citywide camera system decreased crime by more than 70%.

Technology upgrades have also allowed the city's 911 center to communicate with callers via text and to receive video streaming. Sarkos said people can call 911 and then receive a link to allow them to text and send live video.

The department also opened a substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk this year and hope to open one at Stanley Holmes Village in 2023. The substations allow police to have a home base in neighborhoods for filing paperwork and processing arrests.