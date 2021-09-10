Improvements after Sandy helped South Jersey Gas avoid more outages in Ida, utility says

South Jersey Gas and its sister company Elizabethtown Gas said Friday they responded to several thousand emergency and service calls in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and they are alerting customers to report any natural gas meter submerged by flood water for replacement.

Outages and damage could have been much worse, the companies said.

Since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have together replaced more than 1,000 miles of "vintage pipelines" and installed about 300,000 excess flow valves, according to the company.

+23 Ida live updates: NJ tornado reached EF-3 rating, NWS says MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday evening is believed to have had an EF-3 rating, with winds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

Sandy showed how vulnerable utilities were to major storms, and the state Board of Public Utilities worked with the companies to improve resiliency and update equipment.

The improvements prevented greater loss of service, the companies said, and excess flow valves automatically shut off gas service to damaged homes.

A tornado linked to Ida, which passed through Sept. 2 and 3, did the most damage in South Jersey Gas' territory, generating 108 work orders, including 18 emergency calls and 27 to severely damaged homes that required service shutoffs.

South Jersey Gas services 400,000 customers in much of the southern part of the state, where flooding wasn't as bad but a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

