Improvements after Sandy helped SJ Gas avoid more outages in Ida

South Jersey Gas and its sister company Elizabethtown Gas said Friday they responded to several thousand emergency and service calls in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and they are alerting customers to report any natural gas meter submerged by flood water for replacement.

Outages and damages could have been much worse, the companies said.

Since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have together replaced more than a thousand miles of "vintage pipelines," and installed approximately 300,000 excess flow valves, according to the company.

Sandy had shown how vulnerable utilities were to major storms, and the Board of Public Utilities worked with the companies to improve resiliency and update equipment.

The improvements prevented greater loss of service, the companies said, and excess flow valves automatically shut off gas service to damaged homes.

A tornado linked to the storm, which passed through Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, did the most damage in South Jersey Gas's territory. There the storm generated 108 work orders, including 18 emergency calls and 27 to severely damaged homes that required service shutoffs.