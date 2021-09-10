 Skip to main content
Improvements after Sandy helped SJ Gas avoid more outages in Ida
Improvements after SJ Gas avoid more outages in Ida

SJ Gas workers tornado damage

South Jersey Gas workers make repairs to an area in Gloucester County hit by a tornado as Hurricane Ida passed through the region late Wednesday, Sept. 2 into early Thursday, Sept. 3.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

South Jersey Gas and its sister company Elizabethtown Gas said Friday they responded to several thousand emergency and service calls in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and they are alerting customers to report any natural gas meter submerged by flood water for replacement.

Outages and damages could have been much worse, the companies said.

Since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have together replaced more than a thousand miles of "vintage pipelines," and installed approximately 300,000 excess flow valves, according to the company.

Sandy had shown how vulnerable utilities were to major storms, and the Board of Public Utilities worked with the companies to improve resiliency and update equipment.

The improvements prevented greater loss of service, the companies said, and excess flow valves automatically shut off gas service to damaged homes.

A tornado linked to the storm, which passed through Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, did the most damage in South Jersey Gas's territory. There the storm generated 108 work orders, including 18 emergency calls and 27 to severely damaged homes that required service shutoffs.

SJ Gas services 400,000 customers in much of the southern part of the state where flooding wasn't as bad but a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

Elizabethtown Gas received 2,633 calls, including 996 calls for leaks and emergencies from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, the companies said. Elizabethtown services 300,000 customers in the northern part of the state, hit hardest by flooding.

Field crews made more than a half dozen gas main washouts safe, with zero motor vehicle accidents and zero injuries.

Learn more at southjerseygas.com/safety or elizabethtowngas.com/safety/.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

