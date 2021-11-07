ImportExpo car show roars back into Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The ImportExpo car show came roaring back to Atlantic City on Sunday, bringing thousands of people together to admire an exotic collection of souped-up cars.
The event, held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from noon to 6 p.m., featured hundreds of participants, mainly from across the Northeast, who brought between 400 and 450 cars to display.
A crowd of between 2,000 and 2,500 people attended throughout the day, according to Matt DeCicco, the convention center's events director. Attendees paid $25, plus fees, for advance tickets and $30 for tickets at the door. Rows of cars spanned the convention center floor, and music pulsed from different cars’ speaker systems.
Ryan Eble, of Burlington, brought a navy blue 2012 Mitsubishi Ralliart. He said that he has attended at least 20 car shows, including four in Atlantic City, and first got involved in modifying cars when repairing his own as a teenager.
“I got bored when I was 17 years old. I had a piece-of-junk car, and I just started taking it apart, and I couldn’t figure out how to put it back together,” Eble said. “So I watched YouTube videos, and I started messing with cars.”
Phil Cruz, from Brooklyn, New York, came with a 2016 BMW 750. He said he was an auto-body painter and had been modifying cars for “basically (his) whole life.” Cruz said he had been to 20 to 30 car shows.
Keyz Jordan, also of Brooklyn, attended the event with Cruz, bringing a BMW F10. He was a relative newcomer, having previously attended four or five shows, with Sunday's his first in Atlantic City. He said he had been working to build and modify cars since he was 12 or 13 and works on cars both professionally and as a hobby.
Chino Velez, of North Philadelphia, brought a ‘93 Honda Civic Hatchback. Inspired by his friend’s car, which was stationed next to his at the event, Velez said he began taking his car to exhibitions in 2017. He said he has been in nine car shows but that this was his first time coming to an indoor event like the ImportExpo. Velez said he appreciated the opportunity to give people the chance to see all the hard work he has put into his car.
“I just love coming to the car shows, man,” Velez said. “When it comes to here, and I see people just look at the car and just stare at it, take pictures, that’s what makes my day, man.”
“I had to really come to this one,” he added of ImportExpo. “This right here, it’s off my bucket list.”
It's personal
Hiveki Fernandez, of Danbury, Connecticut, drove 3.5 hours to bring his 2012 Agera TSX sports wagon that's been converted to a Honda Accord. An automotive mechanic whose father was a car enthusiast, Fernandez said he decided to “put (his) work into a passion.”
He said he has been modifying cars for seven years, over which time he has participated in about 45 shows, including the Atlantic City ImportExpo in June.
“ImportExpo in Atlantic City is a big, showcase event,” Fernandez said. “It’s a whole different vibe out here, it’s just a different experience to see your old friends and different cars come around.”
Javier Dilone, another participant from Brooklyn, came with a 2016 Honda Accord. Dilone, who works as a car washer, said he has been surrounded by family and friends who were interested in cars since a young age and that modifying cars was “just something that fell into (his) life.”
He said he has done five car shows, including the city’s June ImportExpo.
Some people came to promote charitable causes. Ron Clinton, another New Yorker, had covered his 2016 Mercedes C450 with a half-black, half-pink wrap and decal that read “cancer sucks.” He said his grandmother passed away from breast cancer, and that it was “a big thing in (his) life.”
“This put a smile on (my mother’s) face,” Clinton said. “This means so much to me, having this wrap, I’m happy to have it, and everyone seems to love it as well.”
Vinny Carlino, of Bellmore, New York, on Long Island, covered his car with decals advertising “Toys for Tots,” a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to children in low-income households during the holiday season. He also had some of the car body painted pink to promote breast-cancer awareness. Carlino said his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
Carlino said he's attended about 40 car shows, including 12 this year and multiple events in Atlantic City.
“It’s always good to support a cause, always,” Carlino said.
This year is the 10th for ImportExpo in the city. The one held in June was the first, full-sized event hosted in the convention center since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began in the United States in March 2020. Tickets from the canceled 2020 ImportExpo were honored at the June event.
The June show took place against a backdrop of plummeting COVID-19 case rates, with the national vaccination campaign pumping the breaks on coronavirus spread and sending infections and deaths to their lowest point since the pandemic began. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., as well as convention center and Meet A.C. leaders, gathered in advance of the event to hold a ceremony welcoming visitors back.
The November ImportExpo was less of a victory lap for the city. In the intervening six months, the delta variant of the coronavirus has fueled a resurgence of the pandemic. Attendees and participants were required to wear masks Sunday. Proof of vaccination was not required for attendance.
Eble, of Burlington, said that COVID-19 had been a large roadblock for him attending shows. He said the pandemic had forced the cancellation of many of the events he had planned to attend over the last year, including in Atlantic City.
“That happened to us a couple of times last year where we drove all over the place for shows and they got canceled last minute," Eble said.
Carlino, who brought the Toys-for-Tots-themed car, said that hosting car shows again helped build up a community.
“We all share the same passion. We’re like one big family when we come to these shows,” Carlino said. “Especially with COVID being such a depressing thing, it was really a down thing for the car community.”
