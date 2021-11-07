ImportExpo car show roars back into Atlantic City

He said he has been modifying cars for seven years, over which time he has participated in about 45 shows, including the Atlantic City ImportExpo in June.

“ImportExpo in Atlantic City is a big, showcase event,” Fernandez said. “It’s a whole different vibe out here, it’s just a different experience to see your old friends and different cars come around.”

Javier Dilone, another participant from Brooklyn, came with a 2016 Honda Accord. Dilone, who works as a car washer, said he has been surrounded by family and friends who were interested in cars since a young age and that modifying cars was “just something that fell into (his) life.”

He said he has done five car shows, including the city’s June ImportExpo.

Some people came to promote charitable causes. Ron Clinton, another New Yorker, had covered his 2016 Mercedes C450 with a half-black, half-pink wrap and decal that read “cancer sucks.” He said his grandmother passed away from breast cancer, and that it was “a big thing in (his) life.”

“This put a smile on (my mother’s) face,” Clinton said. “This means so much to me, having this wrap, I’m happy to have it, and everyone seems to love it as well.”