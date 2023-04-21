UPPER TOWNSHIP – The boiler at the former B.L. England power plant was razed Friday morning.
And it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/imK5Muzavy— Matthew Strabuk (@mstrabuk) April 21, 2023
Chad Parks with the Beesley’s Point Developmet Group talks about plans for this morning’s implosion at the old power plant. He said everything is on schedule. pic.twitter.com/W5YsoDhvzD— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) April 21, 2023
William Hastie,5, waits for the implosion on a bulkhead in Beesley’s Point. Several of the largest buildings at the former B.L. England power plant are set for demolition this morning. The blast is expected to be heard for miles. pic.twitter.com/LA2sddcf6b— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) April 21, 2023
The implosion could be heard around the region.
Last September, hundreds of people turned out for the implosion of the cooling tower at the property. The plant was in operation from 1961 until May of 2019.
