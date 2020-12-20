If you build it, they will come: EHC man receives message to build manger for live nativity

EGG HARBOR CITY — In February 2018, Doug Walker had a spiritual experience with God. A few weeks later, Walker said God spoke to him, and it’s been happening ever since.
“God sent me a message to build a living nativity, like two weeks ago,” he said. “Way too recently to make it happen if God wasn't behind it.”
Walker — who described himself as not overly religious, but spiritual — owns a 28-acre farm off Darmstadt Avenue. On Monday night, there will be a live nativity scene, and live music, for all to enjoy.
Everything just fell into place for Walker’s live nativity, who is a well driller by trade. Friends through work gave him wood for the manger’s frame, others gave him metal. Another well driller has a farm and is bringing live animals to the nativity, like donkeys, sheep, goats and camels. Others donated machinery to build the manger, and a friend is making angel decorations out of football tackling dummies. There’s also a large cross next to the manger that he built a few years ago.
“God is all over this,” he said. “So now we’ve got a living nativity.”
He laid down asphalt on his property to act as a horseshoe-shaped drive-thru. Those who want to view the nativity, but stay in their car due to COVID-19, can do so. Others, if they choose, can park their car and sit or stand in front of the manger.
The stable, which is 14 feet high and 20 feet wide, will have about 10 live actors, including kids, as well as angel decorations and lights. The frame of the manger was done and fencing was to be put up on Sunday.
“All we need is a roof and electric,” Walker said. “We're just getting ready for baby Jesus.”
Beth Tinnon, who is a performer and a friend of Walker’s, will sing live on a platform near the manger. Those viewing the manger in their car can turn their radio to 88.1 FM to hear Tinnon sing Christmas music.
“I’ve been to his farm before, and I know he’s very spiritual,” Tinnon said. “It's pretty cool, and with a Christmas star happening right now, that’s why I think he’s doing it Monday.”
On Monday, during the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will line up, and be visible to the human eye, to create what is commonly known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem,” according to multiple reports.
The two planets haven’t appeared this close together from Earth’s vantage point in about 800 years.
“I'm excited about it,” Tinnon said of performing. “Singing for some folks and doing some live music, I think it’s needed. It’s like a new beginning with all that we’ve been through.”
Walker isn’t participating in the nativity, he just built it to share with others.
“My role is nothing,” he said. “I’m going to sit back, have a glass of red wine and wait for Jesus.”
Although the nativity scene is only happening on Monday — it’s the only night the animals were available, the manger is staying up.
“Because Easter is coming,” he said.
But getting this together in two weeks hasn’t been hectic. Walker has had no stress over it.
“It all flows, just like the river flows. Like the wind blows, this is how God works,” he said. “All we have to do is surrender and don't get upset. It all works out.”
