If you build it, they will come: EHC man receives message to build manger for live nativity

The stable, which is 14 feet high and 20 feet wide, will have about 10 live actors, including kids, as well as angel decorations and lights. The frame of the manger was done and fencing was to be put up on Sunday.

“All we need is a roof and electric,” Walker said. “We're just getting ready for baby Jesus.”

Beth Tinnon, who is a performer and a friend of Walker’s, will sing live on a platform near the manger. Those viewing the manger in their car can turn their radio to 88.1 FM to hear Tinnon sing Christmas music.

“I’ve been to his farm before, and I know he’s very spiritual,” Tinnon said. “It's pretty cool, and with a Christmas star happening right now, that’s why I think he’s doing it Monday.”

On Monday, during the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will line up, and be visible to the human eye, to create what is commonly known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem,” according to multiple reports.

The two planets haven’t appeared this close together from Earth’s vantage point in about 800 years.

“I'm excited about it,” Tinnon said of performing. “Singing for some folks and doing some live music, I think it’s needed. It’s like a new beginning with all that we’ve been through.”